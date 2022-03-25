Fundraiser Jacob the Pilot, 8, tackles assault course at RAF Honington

An RAF-mad schoolboy who has raised thousands of pounds for charity was put through his paces at a Suffolk air base as he prepares for his latest challenge.

Aviation fan Jacob Newson, from Leeds, visited RAF Honington, near Bury St Edmunds, last month and tackled the RAF Regiment assault course.

Jacob Newson, known as Jacob the Pilot on Twitter, was put through his paces - Credit: Corporal Blackburn

Eight-year-old Jacob - who is known as Jacob the Pilot on Twitter - will take on a 25km walk to Dunkirk in May for the RAF Benevolent Fund (RAFBF) and St Gemma's Hospice in Leeds - which cared for his mum, Andrea, prior to her death.

But Jacob, who has ambitions to be a pilot, is no stranger to fundraising having climbed the Yorkshire Three Peaks and Ben Nevis last year with his dad, raising nearly £100,000 for the two charities in the process.

Jacob Newson tackled the assault course at RAF Honington - Credit: Corporal Blackburn

He also walked 30 miles in two days from RAF Manston in Ramsgate to the Battle of Britain Memorial in Folkestone in 2020, and climbed Pen-y-Ghent in Yorkshire in 2019.

As well as taking on the assault course at RAF Honington on February 24, with physical training instructor (PTI) Corporal Bovington shouting the orders, Jacob also got to sample some virtual reality training and meet a few of the armoured vehicles used by the air force.

Jacob, eight, is planning another fundraiser in May - Credit: Corporal Blackburn

Dutch Holland, station commander group captain, said: “At the home of RAF Force Protection, the RAF Regiment and the RAF Police, we value determination, courage and selflessness in the face of adversity above all else, and Jacob demonstrates these qualities every day."

Jacob said: “I really enjoyed my visit and had a brilliant day, the PTIs were a bit scary! My favourite bit of the day was the assault course, especially the high wall; I loved jumping off of it!”

Jacob sampled the virtual reality training at RAF Honington - Credit: Corporal Blackburn

Lisa Hunt, regional fundraiser at the RAF Benevolent Fund, said: “Jacob has been fundraising on our behalf since 2019 and it’s heart-warming that his passion for all things RAF remains sky-high three years on.

"Later this year, Jacob will be completing a 25km walk to Dunkirk in aid of the fund and St Gemma’s Hospice, so it’s wonderful to see the serving community here at RAF Honington sharing his enthusiasm.”



