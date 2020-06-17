E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Brilliant to see shops reopening’: MP visits carpet store to see how business is fighting back

PUBLISHED: 15:59 17 June 2020

Sarah Tatum, of the Rug and Carpet Studio, with local MP James Cartlidge. Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE

Archant

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge has visited the Rug & Carpet Studio, in Long Melford, to meet the team and discuss the steps they have taken to reopen safely.

Mr Cartlidge said: “It has been brilliant to see so many of our local shops reopening this week. This crisis has obviously had a significant impact at both a public health and economic level, and as the risk of infection lowers it is right that we take cautious steps to reopen the economy.

“One of the most important steps to achieving this is through the reopening of retail businesses, particularly our smaller local companies.

“I wish all of the businesses that are welcoming back customers over the next few weeks a safe and successful return, and would encourage my constituents to support these businesses by shopping locally where they can, while respecting public health guidelines.

“After all, these may technically be ‘non-essential’ businesses but for their owners they are their livelihood and the result of huge personal endeavour.”

Topic Tags:

