Published: 4:10 PM August 10, 2021

One of the best-known voices on Radio Suffolk has left the station after taking a swipe at the BBC over the way it dealt with his problems with depression.

James Hazell has been working at the station since 2006 - but has been off the air suffering from depression since June 21.

On Monday he was told by the BBC that his contract was not being renewed, which prompted him to go on social media to explain his departure.

On Twitter said: "As many of you know I have been fighting depression for many years. It seems the fight is not only with the condition but the ignorance of its effects."

My friends...

My contract at the BBC has been terminated. This is not my decision.

Take care.

You will hear me again, one day — James Hazell 📻 (@jameshazell) August 10, 2021

He said he was not able to comment further because he was still intending to appeal against the termination of his contract. He said he hoped to hear the result of this appeal over the next few weeks.

On Facebook he said: "This is not my decision. My sincere thanks for all the support over the last 15 years - I hope I have been of some comfort particularly in the last 18 months. I will miss you."

This attracted 800 comments - almost all wishing him luck and saying how much he would be missed.

A petition has been started on change.org to try to persuade the BBC to reinstate him.

Mr Hazell has been in broadcasting for 35 years, the last 15 of them on BBC Radio Suffolk where he presented the mid-morning show. His last broadcast was on Suffolk Day before he booked some time off.

A spokesman for the BBC said: "We can’t discuss publicly details of our relationship with individuals but can confirm that following a thorough and fair internal process James will not be returning to the station.

"We take the wellbeing of everyone who works for us extremely seriously and have been sympathetic and supportive of any health issues during this process.”

James Hazell also runs a drone photography company in Ipswich. - Credit: James Hazell/Imajim Photography

As well as his radio career, Mr Hazell also runs Sky Cam East and Imajim, a successful drone photographic business that is certified by the CAA and has clients across the region.



