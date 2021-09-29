News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police 'concerned' for missing 32-year-old man from Leiston

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:21 AM September 29, 2021    Updated: 8:51 AM September 29, 2021
Jamie Wilkinson has not return to his home in Leiston

Jamie Wilkinson has not return to his home in Leiston - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are "concerned" for a missing Leiston man who failed to return home yesterday.

Jamie Wilkinson was last seen in Great Yarmouth at around 2pm yesterday, Tuesday, September 28 when it was understood that he was making his way back to his home in Leiston.

He has not been seen since.

Mr Wilkinson has been described as white, with short brown hair, 6ft 2ins tall and of slim build.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Jamie or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101."

Suffolk Live
Leiston News

