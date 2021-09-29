Published: 7:21 AM September 29, 2021 Updated: 8:51 AM September 29, 2021

Jamie Wilkinson has not return to his home in Leiston - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are "concerned" for a missing Leiston man who failed to return home yesterday.

Jamie Wilkinson was last seen in Great Yarmouth at around 2pm yesterday, Tuesday, September 28 when it was understood that he was making his way back to his home in Leiston.

He has not been seen since.

Mr Wilkinson has been described as white, with short brown hair, 6ft 2ins tall and of slim build.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Jamie or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101."