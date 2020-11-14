E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Investigations underway after bungalow porch set alight

PUBLISHED: 18:09 14 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:09 14 November 2020

Police are investigating a fire at a house in Jaywick Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Police are investigating after a fire was started in the porch of a bungalow in Essex.

A fire was set in the front porch of a bungalow in Bentley Avenue, Jaywick at about 10pm on October 31, causing damage to a door.

No-one was hurt.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Officers have been speaking to neighbours and carrying out enquiries, and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anyone acting suspiciously.”

Those with any information can contact Essex Police through the Live Chat Function on their website or by calling 101 using the incident number 42/178627/20.

