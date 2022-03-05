Soul II Soul music pioneer to play Ipswich town centre gig

An evening of soul, funk, house, R&B and disco featuring music pioneer Jazzie B will be taking place on Friday.

Arlington’s in Museum Street, Ipswich will be welcoming the founder of British musical collective Soul II Soul on Friday, March 11 at 7.30pm.

The group was propelled into the mainstream in the 1980s through its fusion of London’s sound system and breakbeat culture with hip-hop, house and soul.

Soul II Soul produced well-known tracks, including Fair Play, Keep On Movin’ and Back to Life (However Do You Want Me).

In 1987 the Soul II Soul sound system moved into an unknown venue in the centre of London called The Africa Centre. The reason for choosing the venue was, in the words of Jazzie B, that it had a “gallery balcony and a sprung dance floor”.

Similarly, Arlington’s has a balcony and sprung dance floor.

He will be joined on the decks by Noise of Art founder and international DJ Ben Osborne.

The price of entry is £12.50.