Line of Duty creator writes to schoolgirl, 9, about her story

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:30 PM June 15, 2021   
Jed Mercurio wrote to Ellia, who studies at Pot Kiln Primary school.

Jed Mercurio wrote to Ellia, who studies at Pot Kiln Primary school.

The creator of the hit BBC series Line of Duty has written to a nine-year-old pupil from Great Cornard, congratulating her for her writing skills. 

Jed Mercurio wrote to Ellia, who studies at Pot Kiln Primary school, praising her about a story she wrote about Theseus and the Minotaur.

Laura Jestico, headteacher at the primary school, said Ellia was learning about Theseus and the Minotaur whilst at school and decided to write a story in her free time. 

Her teachers were so impressed with her work that they decided to reach out to Mercurio to show him, but they did not think they would get a reply. 

Mrs Jestico said it was amazing that Mercurio sent a reply to Ellia, and was very grateful that he took the time to read her story.

Ellia showed her work to Mr Quingley before they school decided to send it to Jed Mercurio 

Ellia showed her work to Mr Quingley before they school decided to send it to Jed Mercurio

You may also want to watch:

Ellia said: "I love writing. We were doing Theseus and the Minotaur and I thought it would be fun to write at home. It took me a few hours at my nanny's house.

"I took the story to Mrs Jestico and she said we should send it to Jed Mecurio. I was really excited sending the story to a writer, especially as he is the most famous writer in the country. I didn't think he would reply."

In the letter, Mercurio said: "I really enjoyed reading Theseus and the Minotaur.

"You wrote it beautifully. I sincerely hope you will carry on writing stories because you are very good at it and people always want to read interesting stories.

"Writing is something you can do as a hobby or, like me, it can become your job. The most important thing is to enjoy what you write.

File photo dated 12/04/19 of writer and producer Jed Mercurio who has been awarded an OBE for servic

Line of Duty writed Jed Mercurio wrote to a nine-year-old from Great Cornard praising her for the story she wrote

"That's how I started. I feel very lucky to be a writer now that I'm a grown-up.

"I went to a very ordinary school and my parents did ordinary jobs but I really enjoyed writing stories in my class.

"I didn't know anyone who wrote books or starred in TV programmes, but I found out that if you try hard at your writing and you try to make up interesting ideas, then anything is possible."

Ellia is now working on a story about Pompeii and Mount Vesuvius. 

Sudbury News

