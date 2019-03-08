John McCarthy CBE to launch new book in Woodbridge
PUBLISHED: 19:19 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:19 08 November 2019
Archant
Acclaimed journalist and broadcaster John McCarthy CBE has given his backing to a new book about the River Deben and will be attending the official launch.
Called "Life on the Deben", the book by Nick Cottam and Tim Curtis is based on the film presented by Mr McCarthy and gives further insight in to the 25 mile long river stretching from Debenham to the North Sea.
You may also want to watch:
It incorporates river life in modern times and delves in to rising sea levels and changing patterns alongside beautiful imagery of the stunning landscape.
Mr McCarthy, one of the hostages held in the Lebanon crisis in the 1980's, has been a Deben enthusiast since his days as a Woodbridge resident and said: "With its hidden depths, the river Deben is truly a charming and magical place. We must all work together to safeguard the future of this wonderful resource."
The launch is at The Longshed on Saturday November 9 at 11am.