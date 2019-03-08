John McCarthy CBE to launch new book in Woodbridge

John McCarthy CBE has long had an affiliation with Woodbridge and the River Deben. He is pictured here at the Longshed in June. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS Archant

Acclaimed journalist and broadcaster John McCarthy CBE has given his backing to a new book about the River Deben and will be attending the official launch.

'Life on the Deben' delves deeper into the river's historical value and how it has changed over modern times. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS 'Life on the Deben' delves deeper into the river's historical value and how it has changed over modern times. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Called "Life on the Deben", the book by Nick Cottam and Tim Curtis is based on the film presented by Mr McCarthy and gives further insight in to the 25 mile long river stretching from Debenham to the North Sea.

It incorporates river life in modern times and delves in to rising sea levels and changing patterns alongside beautiful imagery of the stunning landscape.

Mr McCarthy, one of the hostages held in the Lebanon crisis in the 1980's, has been a Deben enthusiast since his days as a Woodbridge resident and said: "With its hidden depths, the river Deben is truly a charming and magical place. We must all work together to safeguard the future of this wonderful resource."

'Life on the Deben' gets its official launch at the Longshed by John McCarthy CBE. Picture: COURTESY OF NICK COTTAM 'Life on the Deben' gets its official launch at the Longshed by John McCarthy CBE. Picture: COURTESY OF NICK COTTAM

The launch is at The Longshed on Saturday November 9 at 11am.