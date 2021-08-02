Police concerned for welfare of missing 33-year-old man

Published: 8:47 PM August 2, 2021 Updated: 8:54 PM August 2, 2021

John Rowe, 33, has been reported missing from Clacton - Credit: Essex Police

Police in Essex are appealing for help in tracing a 33-year-old man from Clacton who has been reported missing.

John Rowe was reported missing to police at 4.45pm on Monday.

He is described as white, 6ft 2ins tall, with cropped dark brown hair and has tattoos of Chinese writing on his wrists.

Essex Police has said officers are concerned for John's welfare.

Anyone who has seen him is urged to contact Essex Police on 101.