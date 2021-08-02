News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police concerned for welfare of missing 33-year-old man

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:47 PM August 2, 2021    Updated: 8:54 PM August 2, 2021
John Rowe, 33, has been reported missing from Clacton

Police in Essex are appealing for help in tracing a 33-year-old man from Clacton who has been reported missing.

John Rowe was reported missing to police at 4.45pm on Monday.

He is described as white, 6ft 2ins tall, with cropped dark brown hair and has tattoos of Chinese writing on his wrists.

Essex Police has said officers are concerned for John's welfare.

Anyone who has seen him is urged to contact Essex Police on 101.

