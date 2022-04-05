Hollywood superstar John Travolta shooting film about Suffolk airbase
Hollywood legend John Travolta is in East Anglia shooting a film based on a Suffolk airbase.
Grease star Travolta, who sent social media into a frenzy when he was spotted in Norfolk at the weekend, is in the region for a movie inspired by RAF Lakenheath.
The film Travolta is starring in is based on a book by Frederick Forsyth that the 68-year-old actor says he has "always loved".
The book is a 1975 novella about the pilot of a De Havilland Vampire jet travelling from RAF Celle in Germany to RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk when his jet has an electrical failure.
The pilot encounters a De Havilland Mosquito bomber over the North Sea which has apparently been sent to shepherd him home.
The story, set in Christmas 1957, follows how the pilot is guided to a safe landing and his efforts to identify the pilot who saved him.
Travolt said in an Instagram post: " I’m here to shoot a short film called, “The Shepherd” based on a book by Frederick Forsyth that I’ve always loved."
The 68-year-old was seen in Morrisons in Fakenham on Saturday, meeting fans and taking pictures.
He was also seen enjoying a meal at a Wetherspoon pub in Dereham.