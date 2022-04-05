News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Hollywood superstar John Travolta shooting film about Suffolk airbase

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:09 PM April 5, 2022
John Travolta, who has been spotted in Norfolk, is recording a film based on a Suffolk airbase 

John Travolta, who has been spotted in Norfolk, is recording a film based on a Suffolk airbase - Credit: PA

Hollywood legend John Travolta is in East Anglia shooting a film based on a Suffolk airbase. 

Grease star Travolta, who sent social media into a frenzy when he was spotted in Norfolk at the weekend, is in the region for a movie inspired by RAF Lakenheath. 

The film Travolta is starring in is based on a book by Frederick Forsyth that the 68-year-old actor says he has "always loved". 

Security guard Gary Middleton was among those who met John Travolta at Morrisons supermarket in Norfolk

Security guard Gary Middleton was among those who met John Travolta at Morrisons supermarket in Norfolk - Credit: Gary Middleton

The book is a 1975 novella about the pilot of a De Havilland Vampire jet travelling from RAF Celle in Germany to RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk when his jet has an electrical failure.

The pilot encounters a De Havilland Mosquito bomber over the North Sea which has apparently been sent to shepherd him home. 

The story, set in Christmas 1957, follows how the pilot is guided to a safe landing and his efforts to identify the pilot who saved him.

Travolt said in an Instagram post: " I’m here to shoot a short film called, “The Shepherd” based on a book by Frederick Forsyth that I’ve always loved."

The 68-year-old was seen in Morrisons in Fakenham on Saturday, meeting fans and taking pictures. 

He was also seen enjoying a meal at a Wetherspoon pub in Dereham.

Suffolk Live News
Film
Lakenheath News

Don't Miss

Jim Rowbotham is planning to host live bands at the Old Chequers at Friston.

Pubs

New landlord pledges a change of tune for pub

Dominic Bareham

person
A sketch of the Heybridge North Garden Suburb development

Housing News

Decision to take place on first phase of 1,000-home development

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

person
Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway visited Fort Landguard tonight.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway visits historic Suffolk fort

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Luke has been missing for more than a week

Suffolk Live News

Police 'extremely concerned' for man who has not been seen for a week

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon