Hollywood superstar John Travolta shooting film about Suffolk airbase

John Travolta, who has been spotted in Norfolk, is recording a film based on a Suffolk airbase - Credit: PA

Hollywood legend John Travolta is in East Anglia shooting a film based on a Suffolk airbase.

Grease star Travolta, who sent social media into a frenzy when he was spotted in Norfolk at the weekend, is in the region for a movie inspired by RAF Lakenheath.

The film Travolta is starring in is based on a book by Frederick Forsyth that the 68-year-old actor says he has "always loved".

Security guard Gary Middleton was among those who met John Travolta at Morrisons supermarket in Norfolk - Credit: Gary Middleton

The book is a 1975 novella about the pilot of a De Havilland Vampire jet travelling from RAF Celle in Germany to RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk when his jet has an electrical failure.

The pilot encounters a De Havilland Mosquito bomber over the North Sea which has apparently been sent to shepherd him home.

The story, set in Christmas 1957, follows how the pilot is guided to a safe landing and his efforts to identify the pilot who saved him.

Travolt said in an Instagram post: " I’m here to shoot a short film called, “The Shepherd” based on a book by Frederick Forsyth that I’ve always loved."

The 68-year-old was seen in Morrisons in Fakenham on Saturday, meeting fans and taking pictures.

He was also seen enjoying a meal at a Wetherspoon pub in Dereham.