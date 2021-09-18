News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Jordan Banjo and Chris Bavin seen recording BBC programme in Suffolk

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:07 PM September 18, 2021   
Chris Bavin (left) and Jordan Banjo (right) were spotted in Sudbury filming for a new BBC One programme

Diversity star Jordan Banjo and television presenter Chris Bavin were spotted in Sudbury filming for the new series of BBC One programme Eat Well For Less. 

Banjo, who has taken over from Gregg Wallace as host of the show with Bavin, were seen filming at The Rivers restaurant, in Church Street, yesterday.

Bar Manager at the restaurant, Oliver James, said: "We had the BBC programme Eat Well For Less and we were used for the location for filming. 

"It was great to have them. We closed to the public until 7pm while they filmed. 

"They were so great afterwards as well, as they stayed and took photos with the customers and some members of staff.

"We all had a really good time."

The restaurant, which is owned by Liam Liskus and Aran Henderson, advised people to visit their sister site, Station Road, while the restaurant was closed.

It is not known when the programme will be aired, but Mr James hinted that the pair may return for more filming in the future.

