E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Armed robber faces ‘significant’ jail term for Tesco Express raid

23 September, 2020 - 06:54
Jordan Carr, 31, has pleaded guilty to the robbery of Tesco Express on the Moreton Hall estate in Bury St Edmunds in March. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Jordan Carr, 31, has pleaded guilty to the robbery of Tesco Express on the Moreton Hall estate in Bury St Edmunds in March. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A 31-year-old man who took part in an armed robbery at a Suffolk store has been warned he is facing a significant prison term when he is sentenced next week.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (September 22) via a prison video link was Jordan Carr, 31, of no fixed address.

He pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to an armed robbery at Tesco Express in Lawson Place, Bury St Edmunds on March 23 this year during which two women were robbed of £2,400 cash, phones, a bottle of a Jack Daniels and a Suzuki car.

You may also want to watch:

Carr also admitted an offence of aggravated vehicle taking relating to him being carried as a passenger in the stolen car.

Ian James, for Carr, said his client’s mental health hadn’t been great and he was desperate to be sentenced as soon as possible.

Judge David Goodin adjourned the hearing until October 1 to allow the defendant to be visited in prison by a police officer to discuss possible offences to be considered.

Judge Goodin said Carr had told a probation officer he was regretful and remorseful for committing the offences and was determined to change his ways.

He warned Carr, who is remanded in custody, that he was facing a “significant” jail sentence.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘I was once a healthy mum… now my body is attacking itself from the inside’

Tara Scott and son Ethan, and Jon Kelly, all of whom survived coronavirus. But Tara and Jon are still battling the effects Pictures: TARA SCOTT/JON KELLY

Armed robber faces ‘significant’ jail term for Tesco Express raid

Jordan Carr, 31, has pleaded guilty to the robbery of Tesco Express on the Moreton Hall estate in Bury St Edmunds in March. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Over 100 more Ipswich pupils self-isolating after child shows coronavirus symptoms

137 pupils at Northgate High School now have to self-isolate over coronavirus fears Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town injury list: A host of big players are sat on the sidelines... here’s when they could return

Kane Vincent-Young, Kayden Jackson and Luke Woolfenden are currently out of action. Picture: ITFC/PAGEPIX

Flour power: how milling enjoyed a lockdown revival

Marriage's Flour