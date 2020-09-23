Armed robber faces ‘significant’ jail term for Tesco Express raid

Jordan Carr, 31, has pleaded guilty to the robbery of Tesco Express on the Moreton Hall estate in Bury St Edmunds in March. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A 31-year-old man who took part in an armed robbery at a Suffolk store has been warned he is facing a significant prison term when he is sentenced next week.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (September 22) via a prison video link was Jordan Carr, 31, of no fixed address.

He pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to an armed robbery at Tesco Express in Lawson Place, Bury St Edmunds on March 23 this year during which two women were robbed of £2,400 cash, phones, a bottle of a Jack Daniels and a Suzuki car.

Carr also admitted an offence of aggravated vehicle taking relating to him being carried as a passenger in the stolen car.

Ian James, for Carr, said his client’s mental health hadn’t been great and he was desperate to be sentenced as soon as possible.

Judge David Goodin adjourned the hearing until October 1 to allow the defendant to be visited in prison by a police officer to discuss possible offences to be considered.

Judge Goodin said Carr had told a probation officer he was regretful and remorseful for committing the offences and was determined to change his ways.

He warned Carr, who is remanded in custody, that he was facing a “significant” jail sentence.