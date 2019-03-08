Suffolk Coastal LibDems chose businesswoman as election candidate

Suffolk Coastal Liberal Democrat Julia Ewart. Picture: SUFFOLK COASTAL LIBERAL DEMOCRATS Archant

Liberal Democrats in the Suffolk Coastal constituency have chosen Julia Ewart to fight the seat in the next general election – taking on Conservative Dr Therese Coffey.

The Saxmundham-based businesswoman was chosen by party members and said: “It’s a changing time in politics and I believe that the LibDems, rooted in the centre ground with values of liberty, equality and community offer a fair, free and open society and refreshing, honest and energetic way for our divided nation.

“With a fabulous growth in numbers of our members and supporters, the LibDems are now poised to take advantage of great opportunities in the local elections and I’m looking forwards to working alongside our strong and committed councillors.

“Personally, right now I will offer voters another route to find solutions and it is my intention to be accessible and cover the areas and concerns that our current MP seems to dismiss.”