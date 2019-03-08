Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Suffolk Coastal LibDems chose businesswoman as election candidate

PUBLISHED: 17:31 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:31 12 March 2019

Suffolk Coastal Liberal Democrat Julia Ewart. Picture: SUFFOLK COASTAL LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

Suffolk Coastal Liberal Democrat Julia Ewart. Picture: SUFFOLK COASTAL LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

Archant

Liberal Democrats in the Suffolk Coastal constituency have chosen Julia Ewart to fight the seat in the next general election – taking on Conservative Dr Therese Coffey.

The Saxmundham-based businesswoman was chosen by party members and said: “It’s a changing time in politics and I believe that the LibDems, rooted in the centre ground with values of liberty, equality and community offer a fair, free and open society and refreshing, honest and energetic way for our divided nation.

“With a fabulous growth in numbers of our members and supporters, the LibDems are now poised to take advantage of great opportunities in the local elections and I’m looking forwards to working alongside our strong and committed councillors.

“Personally, right now I will offer voters another route to find solutions and it is my intention to be accessible and cover the areas and concerns that our current MP seems to dismiss.”

Most Read

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Teen arrested after huge drugs stash found during stop and search

A large stash of drugs and money was discovered in a vehicle in Earls Colne Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Milk van crashes in west Suffolk spilling milk and glass across road and leaving driver with leg injuries

A man has suffered potentialy life-changing injuries in a crash on the A1092 near Clare Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Teen arrested after huge drugs stash found during stop and search

A large stash of drugs and money was discovered in a vehicle in Earls Colne Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Milk van crashes in west Suffolk spilling milk and glass across road and leaving driver with leg injuries

A man has suffered potentialy life-changing injuries in a crash on the A1092 near Clare Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

UK’s economic health in spotlight as chancellor gives budget update amid Brexit chaos

Chancellor Philip Hammond Picture: STEFAN ROUSSEAU/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about new Art Eat festival in Ipswich

Zoe Power will be one of the artists producing a street art mural on Ipswich Waterfront in collaboration with local residents as part of Art Eat festival in September. Picture: ZOE POWER

Leiston on course to make history but Ipswich Town U18s stand in their way

Leiston boss Stuart Boardley Photo: PAUL VOLLER

OFF! Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final falls victim to the weather

Off tonight

Fallen trees block major roads as Storm Gareth strikes

Kezza Clarke snapped this picture of a fallen tree in Chitts Hill, Colchester Picture: KEZZA CLARKE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists