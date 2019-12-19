Pop-up clothes shop opens in Aldeburgh for Christmas

A couple have moved a step closer to their dream of having their own shopfront - by opening a pop-up store for their clothing brand for Christmas in a premiere spot in Aldeburgh.

Husband and wife entrepreneurs Rob and Alex Castellani launched Kachina Clothing, featuring designs inspired by art, music and sport, last year - having started by making garments on their kitchen table.

Now, to promote its 2020 range, the business has moved into the High Street location where The Garage Gallery used to be - meaning an empty unit in the coastal resort is being put to good use.

It will be there until December 29, open from 10am until 4.30pm each day.

Mr Castellani said: "We're so pleased to have been able to get such a prime location for the Christmas season, and to have the opportunity to make more people aware of our clothing and accessories.

"It's been a dream of ours from the outset, to have a 'shopfront', and while this is only a temporary scenario for now, it's a huge step in our journey and we're really excited to see what happens in the new year, when our new range is released."

Kachina is one of the entrepreneurs chosen to be supported by Shout About Suffolk, as part of its lab in Melton.

Paddy Bishopp, co-founder of Shout About Suffolk, applauded the Kachina team on having successfully secured the important retail opportunity.

"Rob and Alex are two very driven entrepreneurs who set their sights on wanting to develop a clothing range, and then to be able to reach the public from a high street premises - as well as online," he said.

"We're all so proud of how far they've come in the last 12 months, and think this is a great example of a Suffolk brand punching above its weight to appeal to a discerning audience, and using the opportunity to fill an empty high street unit.

"At Christmas in particular, all of us in this county want visitors to the region to see our shops in use, and it's even more special when the space can be adopted by an entrepreneurial brand which has big ambitions."