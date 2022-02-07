Woodbridge chiefs respond to Roy Keane 'holiday weekend' remark

Former Ipswich manager Roy Keane has had a dig at Woodbridge, describing the town as a good place for a 'holiday weekend.' - Credit: Archant

During his playing days, former Ipswich manager Roy Keane was used to delivering and receiving hard tackles.

Now tourism and council chiefs in Woodbridge have launched a robust challenge of their own to a dig made by the former Manchester United captain in an interview that their town was only good for a ‘holiday weekend in summer.’

Speaking to Sunday Times reporter David Walsh, the Irishman, who has been linked with the vacant manager’s job at Sunderland, was discussing his time at Town.

The former town manager spent one season in charge in 2009/10 before being sacked, finishing in 15th place in the Championship.

During this period, Mr Keane lived in Woodbridge at a property close to the River Deben.

Dark days: fans began to turn against Roy Keane in their numbers, during this week from 10 years ago. Picture: PAGEPIX

However, the reporter appeared to draw his ire when he suggested that Woodbridge was a ‘nice town,’ receiving the laconic reply, ‘for a holiday weekend in summer, maybe.’

But Mr Walsh’s view has been backed by a tourist association, the town’s mayor and a festival producer, who all described the riverside town as a great place to live, as well as visit.

Mayor Sue Bale said: “We welcome tourists of course and have a thriving tourist industry, but Woodbridge is also an excellent place to live.

“Woodbridge is an historic town which boasts good schools, a lively community and many facilities such as a cinema, independent shops, a good range of places to eat and drink, the river, parks and railway station.

"It was crowned 'best place to live in the eastern region' last year in the Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide.

"So, yes, Woodbridge is good for holidaymakers but it is also a wonderful place to live."

Sue Bale is the new mayor of Woodbridge Picture: JEREMY BALE - Credit: Archant

John Risby, director of Choose Woodbridge said: “We are pleased Mr Keane has recognised Woodbridge is a great holiday destination, although our town is so much more than a place for vacation.

“Our town is full of life, awash with fantastic independent businesses and has a strong community spirit.

“From our vibrant high street to the gorgeous walks along the River Deben, we invite all to visit and find out what makes Woodbridge such a special place to live, work, shop and enjoy.”

Jan Pulsford, a producer of the Spirit of Woodbridge Festival, said Mr Keane’s perception of the town may have been coloured by the fact he was having a bad time in his managerial career.

She said: “It is a lovely place to visit. All visitors are welcome, but it is also the most lovely place to live as so many people are finding out who have moved here. Perhaps he was having a bad time while he was living here.”

