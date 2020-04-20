Family pay tribute to man who died after collision with car

Kerrin Repman who died after being hit by a car in Dovercourt, near Harwich, last week. PICTURE: Esssex Police Archant

Tributes have been paid to a man who died after being involved in a collision with a car on Dovercourt seafront.

Kerrin Repman, 29, a father of three, has been provisionally named by a coroner.

He died after being involved in a collision with a BMW car in Marine Parade on the afternoon of Wednesday April 15.

Mr Repman, who was known to friends as Kez, was described as a good dad and a talented chef.

His family said: “We loved him unconditionally and he worked hard to be a good person and, above all, a good dad to his three beautiful children: Romeo, Reggie, and Reenie. “He was also a great uncle to his niece, Lacey Jane, who loved her uncle Kerrin very much.

“Kez was the youngest of three boys, and his brothers Jamie and Ashley will always remember his cheeky nature growing up.

“He was a talented chef and worked incredibly hard at it. We were so proud of him last December, when he put his all into cooking the local Salvation Army’s community meal at Christmas.

“Kerrin had his problems and went through a lot of physical and emotional pain in his life, but it never stopped him from having a smile on his face. He always brought a smile to ours, too.

“All in all, he was our loveable son and we are all heartbroken. He will be forever missed by his whole family, including his mum, dad, brothers, children, niece, his sister-in-law Sophie and partner Emma, as well as the extended family who are across England and Ireland.”

Police want to speak to 40-year-old Keith McCarthy and 19-year-old Anthony Galvin in connection with Mr Repman’s death. Both men are said to have links to Harwich, Hertfordshire, London and Ireland.

Detectives are also appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has dash cam footage which may be relevant to the investigation.

Anyone with any information should contact Dunmow Major Crime Team on 101.