'It was tough' woman with Parkinson's completes 100-mile walking challenge

Published: 7:30 AM May 20, 2021

A woman who suffers with Parkinson's has completed a 100-mile challenge and raised over £1,000 for the Parkinson's UK charity last month.

Kerry Bradford, from Bury St Edmunds, completed the challenge in 28 days and was inspired to support the charity because she was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2019 at the age of 46.

Mrs Bradford, who is now 48, said the walking got harder as the challenge went on but it was worth it as she raised an amazing amount of money.

Mrs Bradford, said: "It went really well and I was amazed how much money I raised. I set myself a target of £250 and I thought that might be a bit generous.

Kerry Bradford said she found the walking tough because of the condition but was spurred on by all of the kind donations - Credit: Ian Bradford

"The walking started off ok and then towards the middle I got back ache and my knees were hurting. Physiologically it was very difficult to make myself get up and go out and I lost the love of walking for a little while as it felt like a chore, but towards the end I was really sped on by the donations people gave me.

"Walking for me is a bit more challenging than it is for people without Parkinson's. To start with I thought I set myself a really achievable target but then towards the end I was grateful I didn't set it any further."

It took Mrs Bradford 28 days to cover the 100 miles and she started on the March 29 completing walks throughout the days to build up the 100 mile target which she reached on April 23.

The training involved leaving the house before 6am to walk to work, walking during her lunch breaks and heading out after dinner to clock up miles.

Mrs Bradford was diagnosed with Parkinson's when she was 46 but said she found it very difficult to tell her family about the condition.

"It was quite a shock and there was a lot of tears," Mrs Bradford said.

"I did not want to tell my children until I could say it without crying which took me three months."

Parkinson's is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world and there is currently no cure, but there are different treatments, therapies and support available to help manage the condition.

Mrs Bradford, said she has started to learn to touch type to challenge her brain and taken up knitting to keep her hands active and mobile.

"I am just trying to do as much as I can to give myself the best chance," Mrs Bradford said.

Mrs Bradford set up a Just Giving page to raise the funds.