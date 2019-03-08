See inside brand new outdoor play for children near Ipswich

Kersey Primary School has unveiled a new early years outdoor play area. Picture: KERSEY PRIMARY SCHOOL Archant

This is a Suffolk school's brand new, state-of-the-art play area which will help to put smiles on the faces of dozens of children.

However Kersey Primary School says the new outdoor early years will not only give youngsters hours of enjoyment, but also help with their learning too.

The Cherry Hill school wanted to replace its early years outdoor area after staff said it was "looking a bit tired".

They put in a bid for just under £10,000 of Lottery funding to create a brand new area with a sandpit and playhouse, which has a blackboard inside so teachers can also use it for lessons.

There is also a climbing frame, which head of school Jess Damant said would help the pupils' coordination skills.

She said the outdoor area, created by Pentagon Play, would help the children who benefit from it to improve their social skills as well.

The outdoor area was opened by Kersey's two oldest residents, Jack Stiff and Mary Smith, on Wednesday, July 17.