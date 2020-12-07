Breaking
Kesgrave shooting: Teenager to have psychiatric test before entering plea
- Credit: Archant
A teenager has appeared in court this morning charged with the attempted murder of a 15-year-old boy in Kesgrave.
The accused, 15 and from the Woodbridge area, was at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing at midday.
It follows the shooting of a teenager in the Grange Farm area on the morning of Monday, September 7.
The defendant, who cannot be identified due to his age, is charged with attempted murder, possessing a shotgun with intent to cause fear of injury of another person and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
No pleas were entered today, and the case was adjourned until February 22, 2021.
You may also want to watch:
A psychiatric report has been ordered before the teenager enters a plea.
Police have previously confirmed that a 15-year-old boy suffered life-changing injuries following the incident. He was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, where he later regained consciousness but remained in intensive care.
Most Read
- 1 Covid infection rates rise in two parts of Suffolk - Ipswich sees slight decline
- 2 Top 5 reasons to start knitting this winter
- 3 A140 cleared after 5-car crash
- 4 Online retailer moves to huge warehouse off A14
- 5 Art company wound up by court after role in £600k ‘cynical scam’
- 6 Ipswich Town rumour: Celtic ‘considering approach’ for club legend Lambert
- 7 Pair died in head-on crash when car veered into their path, court hears
- 8 A14 breakdown causing ‘severe’ delays
- 9 Plans for 27 self-build homes rejected
- 10 Police remove diners from Colchester restaurant after Covid breaches