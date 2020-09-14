Boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave remains in critical condition one week on

A police cordon remained in place for more than 24 hours after the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A 15-year-old boy remains in a critical condition in hospital one week after being shot in Kesgrave, police have confirmed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers from Suffolk police's Kestrel team were stationed outside Kesgrave High School in the days following the shooting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Officers from Suffolk police's Kestrel team were stationed outside Kesgrave High School in the days following the shooting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The teenager was shot while walking along Friends Walk, on the Grange Farm estate, at around 8.40am last Monday.

The victim was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge a short while later for treatment for his serious injuries.

A police cordon was set up in Friends Walk and the nearby Through Jollys as officers conducted an investigation into the shooting.

People in the area reported hearing a gunshot and seeing others flee the scene, while some Kesgrave residents were instructed by police to stay in their homes.

The horrific shooting rocked the Kesgrave community Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The horrific shooting rocked the Kesgrave community Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Kesgrave High School and Heath Primary School, in Bell Lane, confirmed that pupils would be kept on-site until the end of the day.

Another boy, also aged 15, was subsequently arrested in Ipswich several hours after the incident after armed police raided a property in Westwood Avenue, which runs between Norwich Road and Valley Road.

You may also want to watch:

Police later said they had recovered a “long-barrelled” gun as part of their investigation into the shooting.

MORE: Police Kestrel team remains stationed outside Kesgrave High School

After being quizzed by detectives, the boy was charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of injury.

The suspect, who cannot be named for legal reasons but is from the Woodbridge area, appeared before Norwich Youth Court and Ipswich Crown Court, both via video link, on Wednesday last week.

He was not required to enter a plea at either hearing and he has been remanded in custody before his next appearance at Ipswich Crown Court on December 7.

A trial has been provisionally scheduled for January 25, 2021 and is expected to last for two weeks.

A police presence remained in Kesgrave for several days following the incident as officers moved to reassure the community, which had been rocked by the shooting.

Suffolk police said the shooting was being treated as an isolated incident and believed there was no wider threat to the community.

MORE: WATCH: Timeline of how Kesgrave shooting horror unfolded