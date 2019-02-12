Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

How to get involved – some of the events planned to support the Kevin Beattie statue campaign

PUBLISHED: 06:01 18 February 2019

Kevin Beattie alongside team-mate Allan Hunter Picture: ARCHANT

Kevin Beattie alongside team-mate Allan Hunter Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

There are already many events in the pipeline to raise funds for this campaign. Here are just a few:

Blues legend Russell Osman is taking part in a number of events to back the Beattie statue campaign Picture: ArchantBlues legend Russell Osman is taking part in a number of events to back the Beattie statue campaign Picture: Archant

Sporting Dinner at Greshams with Blues legend

• A sporting dinner with Ipswich Town legend Russell Osman and comedian Ian Irving takes places at Greshams in Tuddenham Road, Ipswich, on Thursday April 4, at 7pm.

It will be a great evening of entertainment, anecdotes and laughs, and proceeds will go towards the Kevin Beattie statue campaign and Future Stars. Tickets are £35 or £300 for a table of 10. To book, visit the website or call 01473 250816

Fundraising quiz night

• On Friday March 15 at Somersham Village Hall, there is a fundraising quiz night with all proceeds going to the statue fund. Teams of four to six are welcome, costing £5 per person (including a jacket potato with choice of filling). There will be a licensed bar. Tickets will also be on sale at the Fanzone before home matches. For details, email cmclaughlin433@googlemail.com

Escape to Victory screenings at Greshams

• This film featured many Ipswich Town legends – including The Beat – and will be screened at Greshams on the evenings of June 13 and 14. Russell Osman, who also starred in the film will be there on the night to share some of his stories. For more details visit the website

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birthday with trip to Narnia

Ed Sheeran has taken a trip to Narnia for his birthday Picture PA WIRE/ PA IMAGES

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Pride, unity, hope... This is what Ipswich Town fans wished for

Fans on the terraces go wild as Will Keane wheels away, after scoring a late equaliser for Ipswich Town in their 1-1 draw against Stoke City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

More than 3,000 people in Suffolk sign petition to ban ISIS members returning to UK

Photo issued by Metropolitan Police of Shamima Begum, who fears her unborn baby will be taken away from her. Picture: METROPOLITAN POLICE/PA WIRE

North Stander: ‘Come on Mr Evans, time to show the fans how much you value us’

Town fans watch on as Ipswich draw 1-1 with Stoke at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER

15 music legends who died too young

Freddie Mercury, lead singer with the rock group Queen pictured at Live Aid. Photo: PA Wire

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

Ram-raiders targeted The Grow Organisation and Mow and Grow in Bowthorpe, Norwich, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage. Picture: Alexandra Cosgrove

Plans for 165 new homes in Norfolk town submitted

The former Grampian Country Foods site in Attleborough. Picture: Nick Butcher

Death on Pakefield beach remains ‘unexplained’

Police at Pakefield beach in Lowestoft where a man in his 70s died suddenly on Sunday (February 17). Picture: Submitted.

Body is found on Pakefield beach

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Rabbit hunter who discovered body of murdered mum Jeanette Kempton returns to spot for first time in 30 years

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette's Kempton body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Fuller Flavour: We must keep Judge, and critics of Lambert are wrong

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert watches on during the draw with Stoke - Karl Fuller says critics of the Town manager are wrong. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Businesses provide huge donation to give Beattie statue campaign a boost

Mark Calver, Mark Murphy and Garry Smith at Ridgeons Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Show 2019: 100-day countdown begins for county’s biggest day out

Crowds enjoying the Suffolk Show Picture; SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION

Death on Pakefield beach remains ‘unexplained’

Police at Pakefield beach in Lowestoft where a man in his 70s died suddenly on Sunday (February 17). Picture: Submitted.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists