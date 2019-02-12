How to get involved – some of the events planned to support the Kevin Beattie statue campaign

Kevin Beattie alongside team-mate Allan Hunter Picture: ARCHANT Archant

There are already many events in the pipeline to raise funds for this campaign. Here are just a few:

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Blues legend Russell Osman is taking part in a number of events to back the Beattie statue campaign Picture: Archant Blues legend Russell Osman is taking part in a number of events to back the Beattie statue campaign Picture: Archant

Sporting Dinner at Greshams with Blues legend

• A sporting dinner with Ipswich Town legend Russell Osman and comedian Ian Irving takes places at Greshams in Tuddenham Road, Ipswich, on Thursday April 4, at 7pm.

It will be a great evening of entertainment, anecdotes and laughs, and proceeds will go towards the Kevin Beattie statue campaign and Future Stars. Tickets are £35 or £300 for a table of 10. To book, visit the website or call 01473 250816

Fundraising quiz night

• On Friday March 15 at Somersham Village Hall, there is a fundraising quiz night with all proceeds going to the statue fund. Teams of four to six are welcome, costing £5 per person (including a jacket potato with choice of filling). There will be a licensed bar. Tickets will also be on sale at the Fanzone before home matches. For details, email cmclaughlin433@googlemail.com

Escape to Victory screenings at Greshams

• This film featured many Ipswich Town legends – including The Beat – and will be screened at Greshams on the evenings of June 13 and 14. Russell Osman, who also starred in the film will be there on the night to share some of his stories. For more details visit the website