How 20 Ipswich Town fans can have their name etched in history

Published: 6:00 AM October 1, 2021

Today we are offering 20 Ipswich Town fans a once in a lifetime opportunity - to have their name inscribed on the plinth of the Kevin Beattie statue.

The opportunity will be offered to Blues fans to help complete the fundraising needed for the statue project, ahead of its unveiling later this year.

For a £500 donation, a supporter could see their name etched forever on the plinth of the statue of the club's greatest ever player, which will be unveiled in Portman Road before Christmas.

Names will be listed in a section on the back of the plinth. This section will thank all Ipswich Town fans for raising money for the statue - but gives special thanks to the 20 who have made the £500 pledge.

Brad Jones, editor of the East Anglian Daily Times and who has led the campaign committee, said: "Town fans have been so generous since day one. This project has been driven by them.

"We raised the initial fundraising target after eight months. Then Covid hit, delayed the project which saw some costs rise, and we faced unexpected complications around the plinth - which now require us to raise a little more to see the project over the line.

"The project team felt this was the best way to do it - and give 20 fans a really unique opportunity."

But those interested will need to act fast - the closing date is Monday, October 11. Supporters can email brad.jones@archant.co.uk for more details.

Meanwhile, there are also now just four of the extremely limited edition miniatures of the statue, all hand-made by sculptor of the statue itself, Suffolk's Sean Hedges-Quinn, still available.

Sculptor Sean Hedges-Quinn with a maquette of his Kevin Beattie statue - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The maquettes are cast in bronze resin and mounted on a beautiful engraved plinth, and available for £1,200. Only 40 have been made, and just four are left.

All proceeds from the sales will go towards the final fundraising.

To order a maquette, which comes with a certificate of authenticity signed by Emma Beattie, Sean Hedges-Quinn, and Terry Butcher, visit www.suffolkstore.co.uk/store/Limited-Edition-Kevin-Beattie-Statue-p244902483

Blues legend Terry Butcher, who has been on the statue campaign committee, with one of the Kevin Beattie statue maquettes - Credit: Charlotte Bond



