E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Boy mocked for his 'girl's curls' gets locks chopped for charity

PUBLISHED: 08:33 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:33 12 November 2019

Kit Porritt decided to grow his hair after taking inspiration from rock singer Kurt Cobain. Picture: CATERS NEWS AGENCY.

Kit Porritt decided to grow his hair after taking inspiration from rock singer Kurt Cobain. Picture: CATERS NEWS AGENCY.

Archant

He might've been teased for looking like a girl - but this schoolboy proved growing his hair was a "really cool thing to do" after 1million people watched him cut his blonde locks to donate to charity.

Kit spent two years growing his hair before getting the chop. Picture: CATERS NEWS AGENCY.Kit spent two years growing his hair before getting the chop. Picture: CATERS NEWS AGENCY.

Kit Porritt, from Hollesley, spent two years growing his hair after taking inspiration from Kurt Cobain, lead singer of 1990s rock band Nirvana.

The nine-year-old was mistaken for a girl on numerous occasions and even approached by a modelling agency looking for fresh female faces.

However the Kyson Primary School pupil decided to put his long locks to good use - by chopping them off and donating them to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children who have lost their hair through cancer.

His efforts have also raised £500 and have helped him reach national fame, with the video of his haircut reaching 1million views on Twitter.

Kit had 10 inches cut from his hair at Evelyn Jacks hairdressers in Woodbridge. Picture: CATERS NEWS AGENCY.Kit had 10 inches cut from his hair at Evelyn Jacks hairdressers in Woodbridge. Picture: CATERS NEWS AGENCY.

Kit said: "I wasn't really bothered by the jokes. Lots of people thought I looked like a girl but maybe they just haven't ever seen a picture of Kurt Cobain.

"When I first started growing it, it was because I wanted to look like him but then I read a story about a girl who had chemotherapy and all her hair had fallen out and it made me feel sad.

"My mum told me if I carried on growing my hair I could donate it to be made into a wig and that sounded like a really cool thing to do."

Kit, who lives with mum Ellen Widdup, sister Ruby, 12, and brother Zeb, four, in Hollesley, had ten inches of his hair cut off at Evelyn Jacks salon on Market Hill, Woodbridge.

Kit raised funds for The Little Princess Trust which makes wigs for cancer stricken children. Picture: CATERS NEWS AGENCY.Kit raised funds for The Little Princess Trust which makes wigs for cancer stricken children. Picture: CATERS NEWS AGENCY.

Owner Hollie Minter said: "It was pretty exciting to be the ones to snip it all off and we are immensely proud of him for doing such a wonderful thing.

"He may have been teased for looking like a girl but Kit is actually a typical boy. I've just never met a young man with such a huge heart."

Miss Widdup, editorial director of Prominent PR, said: "Kit has never been the kind of child who conforms. He is brave and bold and stubborn and determined. But he is also exceptionally empathetic and sensitive so this kind of endeavour is right up his street.

"I am very proud of him - and I'm very relieved that I do not to have to try and get a brush through it every morning."

To donate, press here.

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Dramatic picture shows smashed up Mini after A14 crash

A mini crashed into some trees on the A14 this morning. Picture: NSRAPT

Mum’s heartbreak after son ‘left for dead’ in random attack

A mum has told of her heartbreak after her son was violently attacked outside the Moon and Starfish pub in Clacton, leaving him with a serious head injury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Dramatic picture shows smashed up Mini after A14 crash

A mini crashed into some trees on the A14 this morning. Picture: NSRAPT

Mum’s heartbreak after son ‘left for dead’ in random attack

A mum has told of her heartbreak after her son was violently attacked outside the Moon and Starfish pub in Clacton, leaving him with a serious head injury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ram raiders use JCB to steam cash machine from Co-op

One man has been arrested following the incident at the Chancery Lane store in Debenham Picture: MATT REASON

Bowling green’s listing as ‘community asset’ could block housing plans

Residents of Melton Park have united in oppposition to plans for housing on the former green Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Lifeboat Operations Manager part of ‘poignant’ National Service of Remembrance

Henry Carter, (also known as Paul), from Corton took part in a very special event on Sunday. The Lifeboat Operations Manager for Lowestoft was proud to be selected to represent the Eastern Region of the RNLI to take part in the Remembrance Day Service and march past at London’s Cenotaph. Picture: The Carter family

Boy mocked for his ‘girl’s curls’ gets locks chopped for charity

Kit Porritt decided to grow his hair after taking inspiration from rock singer Kurt Cobain. Picture: CATERS NEWS AGENCY.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists