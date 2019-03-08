Boy mocked for his 'girl's curls' gets locks chopped for charity

He might've been teased for looking like a girl - but this schoolboy proved growing his hair was a "really cool thing to do" after 1million people watched him cut his blonde locks to donate to charity.

Kit Porritt, from Hollesley, spent two years growing his hair after taking inspiration from Kurt Cobain, lead singer of 1990s rock band Nirvana.

The nine-year-old was mistaken for a girl on numerous occasions and even approached by a modelling agency looking for fresh female faces.

However the Kyson Primary School pupil decided to put his long locks to good use - by chopping them off and donating them to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children who have lost their hair through cancer.

His efforts have also raised £500 and have helped him reach national fame, with the video of his haircut reaching 1million views on Twitter.

Kit said: "I wasn't really bothered by the jokes. Lots of people thought I looked like a girl but maybe they just haven't ever seen a picture of Kurt Cobain.

"When I first started growing it, it was because I wanted to look like him but then I read a story about a girl who had chemotherapy and all her hair had fallen out and it made me feel sad.

"My mum told me if I carried on growing my hair I could donate it to be made into a wig and that sounded like a really cool thing to do."

Kit, who lives with mum Ellen Widdup, sister Ruby, 12, and brother Zeb, four, in Hollesley, had ten inches of his hair cut off at Evelyn Jacks salon on Market Hill, Woodbridge.

Owner Hollie Minter said: "It was pretty exciting to be the ones to snip it all off and we are immensely proud of him for doing such a wonderful thing.

"He may have been teased for looking like a girl but Kit is actually a typical boy. I've just never met a young man with such a huge heart."

Miss Widdup, editorial director of Prominent PR, said: "Kit has never been the kind of child who conforms. He is brave and bold and stubborn and determined. But he is also exceptionally empathetic and sensitive so this kind of endeavour is right up his street.

"I am very proud of him - and I'm very relieved that I do not to have to try and get a brush through it every morning."

