Pre-school staff preparing for gruelling 90km fundraising walk

Published: 4:30 PM May 18, 2021

Members of staff at a pre-school on the Suffolk coast are planning a 90-kilometre walk across Norfolk next month as they aim to raise funds for a new building.

Knodishall Playgroup is based in the village's Mission Rooms, a building which dates back at least 120 years and is in need of replacement.

The price of demolishing the current property and rebuilding it is estimated at around £150,000.

The building housing the pre-school is in need of replacement - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Jessica Kersey, manager of the pre-school, has said she and her colleagues are planning to undertake the 24-hour Broads Walk Challenge over the weekend of June 12 and 13.

The challenge will take them on a walk of 90km - around 56 miles - that starts and finishes in Acle.

Walkers will be supplied with food and drink while on the demanding trek, which is held over two days due to its length.

Miss Kersey and three other members of staff - Alice Balls, Hayley Bayman and Debbie Godbold - have already started training for the event by going on walks of more than 20 miles together.

She said: "The building has done us very well, but we need a new one.

"We are a registered charity and we rely heavily on fundraising events to support our income.

The 90km walk will be held next month in Norfolk - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"Covid has really affected us. Our fundraising has been little to non-existent over the past year."

Miss Kersey revealed the quartet "naively" signed up for the challenge, but said they are determined to see it through to the end.

She said any money raised from the walk will likely not be enough to secure cash for new building, but the pre-school is planning to hold more fundraising events in the future.

The pre-school's youngsters will also take part in their own challenge - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The pre-school's children are also set to take part in a slightly shorter challenge of their own by completing a 'mini-marathon' one mile walk in the village.

Miss Kersey added: "We decided to do this as it's a local thing that didn't involve too much travelling.

"We are very committed and very stubborn. I keep convincing us that it's doable.

Knodishall's Mission Rooms building dates back more than 100 years - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"We've done a 24-, 28- and 38-mile walk so far. We're slightly terrified, but we come back a bit more determined each day.

"I have promised all the parents that we will be back in at work on the Monday."