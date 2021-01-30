Breaking

Published: 10:58 AM January 30, 2021 Updated: 10:59 AM January 30, 2021

A farmer captured this footage of a large fire at Murfitts Industries Ltd in Lakenheath. This is a screenshot of the video - Credit: Charles Smith

A large fire has broken out at a tyre recycling plant in Lakenheath.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service have sent five appliances to Murfitts Industries Ltd in Station Road this morning.

Eye witnesses saw large flames and a thick, black plume of smoke - but it is understood the smoke has now turned to steam.

Just received notice of a large fire at Murfitt’s tyre recycling plant Lakenheath Railway station this morning fire engines on site @West_Suffolk pic.twitter.com/eptZT7Lmnq — Brian P Harvey (@Brian4manorward) January 30, 2021

District councillor Brian Harvey said he was concerned about the fumes.

He said: "From the photographs and what I'm being told by local residents the fumes are spreading quite considerably at the moment, hence the reason for trying to get the information out."

You may also want to watch:

He said the site was next to Lakenheath Railway Station and backed onto the railway line.

"Whether the trains have to be stopped, I don't know," he said.

This story will be updated as we have more information.



