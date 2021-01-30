News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Black plume of smoke over recycling plant fire

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 10:58 AM January 30, 2021    Updated: 10:59 AM January 30, 2021
A farmer captured this footage of a large fire at Murfitts Industries Ltd in Lakenheath

A farmer captured this footage of a large fire at Murfitts Industries Ltd in Lakenheath. This is a screenshot of the video - Credit: Charles Smith

A large fire has broken out at a tyre recycling plant in Lakenheath.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service have sent five appliances to Murfitts Industries Ltd in Station Road this morning.

Eye witnesses saw large flames and a thick, black plume of smoke - but it is understood the smoke has now turned to steam.

District councillor Brian Harvey said he was concerned about the fumes.

He said: "From the photographs and what I'm being told by local residents the fumes are spreading quite considerably at the moment, hence the reason for trying to get the information out."

He said the site was next to Lakenheath Railway Station and backed onto the railway line.

"Whether the trains have to be stopped, I don't know," he said.

This story will be updated as we have more information.


