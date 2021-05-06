Probation officer accused of disclosing confidential details
Jane Hunt
Published: 4:30 PM May 6, 2021
- Credit: ARCHANT
A Suffolk probation officer has appeared in court accused of disclosing confidential information to a client.
Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Thursday (May 6) was Laura Nicholls, 28, of Fuller Way, Stowmarket.
She pleaded not guilty to two offences of misconduct in a judicial or public office between June and October last year.
The offences allege that, while acting as a probation officer, she disclosed confidential information about other probationers and her colleagues to a probationer under her supervision.
Judge Martyn Levett adjourned the case until June 17 for a further case management hearing and granted Fuller conditional bail.
No trial date was set.
Most Read
- 1 Woodbridge nurse plans Caribbean retirement after National Lottery win
- 2 Ed Sheeran to be Ipswich Town shirt sponsor for 2021/22
- 3 A12 reopens after police respond to 'serious' accident
- 4 American marines fly to Suffolk to join Dambusters on new aircraft carrier
- 5 Town confirm early departure of experienced defender due to contract clause
- 6 Have your say on bid for new shopping village with cinema and hotel
- 7 NHS hero injured in pub explosion feels 'lucky to be alive'
- 8 Election 2021: Suffolk County Council candidates published
- 9 How a popular Suffolk resort is gearing up for a bumper summer
- 10 Bookings now open for unique new Suffolk dining experience