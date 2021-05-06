News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Probation officer accused of disclosing confidential details

Jane Hunt

Published: 4:30 PM May 6, 2021   
The pair appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Laura Nicholls pleaded not guilty to two offences of misconduct in a judicial or public office between June and October last year - Credit: ARCHANT

A Suffolk probation officer has appeared in court accused of disclosing confidential information to a client.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Thursday (May 6) was Laura Nicholls, 28, of Fuller Way, Stowmarket.

She pleaded not guilty to two offences of misconduct in a judicial or public office between June and October last year.

The offences allege that, while acting as a probation officer, she disclosed confidential information about other probationers and her colleagues to a probationer under her supervision.

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned the case until June 17 for a further case management hearing and granted Fuller conditional bail.

No trial date was set.

