Can you spot yourself at the 1940s-themed weekend in Lavenham?
PUBLISHED: 13:14 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 20 May 2019
Archant
A historic Suffolk village turned back the clock at the weekend for a celebration of the 1940s.
The Lavenham Vintage Weekend was held from Friday to Sunday with a host of 1940s-themed events taking place over the three days.
People dressed in clothes of the era while vintage and World War Two vehicles filled the Market Place.
There was also a commemorative concert on Saturday, featuring the Wattisham Military Wives' Choir and BellaDonna - a trio of professional singers who met while performing with the English National Opera.
John Pawsey, chairman of the Friends Of Lavenham Airfield (FOLA), who organised the event, said: "It went incredibly well and we were really pleased with the turn-out.
"This year we decided to have a concert in the church on the Saturday and it really was fantastic. The church was full and it was a great success."
Mr Pawsey, who farms Lavenham Airfield, added the weekend raised money for FOLA's next project - a giant sculpture of the letters "LV" which will be visible to planes from the air, to highlight the area's past.
The project will cost somewhere between £8,000 and £12,500, depending on which final design is chosen, with £4,500 already raised.