Can you spot yourself at the 1940s-themed weekend in Lavenham?

PUBLISHED: 13:14 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 20 May 2019

Henry and Cindy Moir and Julie and John Cyples with their dog Doris Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Henry and Cindy Moir and Julie and John Cyples with their dog Doris Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A historic Suffolk village turned back the clock at the weekend for a celebration of the 1940s.

Colin Pettitt at the vintage weekend in Lavenham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNColin Pettitt at the vintage weekend in Lavenham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Lavenham Vintage Weekend was held from Friday to Sunday with a host of 1940s-themed events taking place over the three days.

People dressed in clothes of the era while vintage and World War Two vehicles filled the Market Place.

There was also a commemorative concert on Saturday, featuring the Wattisham Military Wives' Choir and BellaDonna - a trio of professional singers who met while performing with the English National Opera.

John Pawsey, chairman of the Friends Of Lavenham Airfield (FOLA), who organised the event, said: "It went incredibly well and we were really pleased with the turn-out.

Alan and Kathryn Cordy in the Market Square Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNAlan and Kathryn Cordy in the Market Square Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"This year we decided to have a concert in the church on the Saturday and it really was fantastic. The church was full and it was a great success."

Mr Pawsey, who farms Lavenham Airfield, added the weekend raised money for FOLA's next project - a giant sculpture of the letters "LV" which will be visible to planes from the air, to highlight the area's past.

The project will cost somewhere between £8,000 and £12,500, depending on which final design is chosen, with £4,500 already raised.

Tracey and Les Andrews and Paula Smith ready for afternoon tea Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNTracey and Les Andrews and Paula Smith ready for afternoon tea Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Colin Cordy with his vintage motorbike Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNColin Cordy with his vintage motorbike Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fred Duffield and Colin Pettitt enjoying the day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFred Duffield and Colin Pettitt enjoying the day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lavenham stepped back in time to the 1940s for the weekend to raise funds for the historic WW2 Lavenham Airfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLavenham stepped back in time to the 1940s for the weekend to raise funds for the historic WW2 Lavenham Airfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lavenham stepped back in time to the 1940s for the weekend to raise funds for the historic WW2 Lavenham Airfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLavenham stepped back in time to the 1940s for the weekend to raise funds for the historic WW2 Lavenham Airfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lavenham stepped back in time to the 1940s for the weekend to raise funds for the historic WW2 Lavenham Airfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLavenham stepped back in time to the 1940s for the weekend to raise funds for the historic WW2 Lavenham Airfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Alan Cordy with his vintage jeep Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNAlan Cordy with his vintage jeep Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lavenham stepped back in time to the 1940s for the weekend to raise funds for the historic WW2 Lavenham Airfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLavenham stepped back in time to the 1940s for the weekend to raise funds for the historic WW2 Lavenham Airfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

