E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Christmas cheer for Lavenham Fair

PUBLISHED: 13:01 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:01 20 November 2019

The ferris wheel at Lavenham Christmas Fair

The ferris wheel at Lavenham Christmas Fair

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Lavenham is getting ready to host thousands of visitors to its annual Christmas Fair - but it was facing a bleak midwinter this year, with even the threat of Santa being left homeless.

Morris dancers at Lavenham Christmas Fair Picture: GOODERHAM PRMorris dancers at Lavenham Christmas Fair Picture: GOODERHAM PR

A combination of spiralling costs, lack of organisers and the loss of the premises used to house Santa's grotto left a question mark over this year's event - between December 6-8 - even taking place.

Spokesman Lesley Thompson said: "At one point earlier this year it was looking touch and go, but it's now very much on.

"It's a big part of the Lavenham year so we were very sad to think it might not happen.

"It was very much on-off at the beginning of the year due to a lack of support and funds, but villagers and local businesses have rallied round with help and donations."

Santa's grotto was previously housed in a building in the Market Place which has since been sold.

You may also want to watch:

It will now be in a marquee behind the Greyhound pub between Lady Street and the High Street.

Ms Thompson said last year saw more than 7,000 visitors to the fair, which raised more than £1,500 for local charities.

"It's not about making money, so long as we break even we are able to give the rest to charity," she said.

"But the event has grown enormously in recent years, which is good news for the retailers here, and there is a lot of good shopping to be had at the fair."

This year's event takes place between Friday December 6 and Sunday December 8 and will feature more than 50 stalls selling festive produce including locally produced food and wine, chocolate, cheese, cakes, and Christmas puddings.

Visitors are encouraged to dress in Dickensian style, with a prize for Best Costume, and also a prize for the Best Dressed Dickensian shop window.

The programme also includes a guided lantern tour of Lavenham on Saturday, with stories of traditions, legend and ghost tales, then ending up with mulled wine and mince pies at The Swan hotel.

For further information go to the Christmas Fair Facebook page or the Lavenham village website.

Most Read

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Saturday Streaming: “What is Benjamin hiding in BBC1’s new thriller Gold Digger?”

Julia Day (JULIA ORMOND), Benjamin (BEN BARNES) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures Picture: Mike Hogan

‘It’s terrifying’: Woman threatened at knifepoint by teenagers in town centre

The victim was threatened on Rose Lane, in Bungay. Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Saturday Streaming: “What is Benjamin hiding in BBC1’s new thriller Gold Digger?”

Julia Day (JULIA ORMOND), Benjamin (BEN BARNES) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures Picture: Mike Hogan

‘It’s terrifying’: Woman threatened at knifepoint by teenagers in town centre

The victim was threatened on Rose Lane, in Bungay. Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police release update on condition of Ipswich victim who was stabbed in the face

Two police cars at the scene on the incident in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Two more charged in connection with quarter-million cocaine seizure

Flowton village, near Ipswich Picture: PHIL MORLEY

No one won the 2019 General Election debate - so Tories stay in poll position

Newscaster Julie Etchingham, Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn after the Election head-to-head debate on ITV. Picture: ITV/PA Wire .

Man stabbed in face in attack on Ipswich river path

Police sealed off both ends of the tow path at the bridge in front of the rail station and at Stoke Bridge Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

25 stowaways found in refrigerated lorry bound for Felixstowe

Felixstowe docks. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists