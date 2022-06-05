News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk village to star in live BBC Platinum Jubilee broadcast today

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:02 AM June 5, 2022
Lavenham will be featured on a BBC live broadcast to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Lavenham will be featured on a BBC live broadcast to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Charlotte Bond/PA

One Suffolk village is set to feature in a live BBC broadcast celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Lavenham, in the Babergh district, will be joining in the celebrations from 1pm today, June 5, on BBC One during the four-hour Platinum Pageant programme.

The live show will feature street parties from across the country on the final day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Lavenham's architecture is world-renowned

Lavenham is famous for its iconic and historic architecture - Credit: Phil Morley

Taking place in the centre of the historic village, The Big Lunch event will go live at two separate times this afternoon, giving residents two chances to spot themselves on TV. 

Lavenham's Big Lunch is a ticketed event and sold out weeks ago, with a big turnout expected to mark the occasion.

Our Queen's Platinum Reign magazine is a tribute to Her Majesty's life and 70 years of service drawn from our archive. Find out more here.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Suffolk Live News
Lavenham News

