Suffolk village to star in live BBC Platinum Jubilee broadcast today

One Suffolk village is set to feature in a live BBC broadcast celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Lavenham, in the Babergh district, will be joining in the celebrations from 1pm today, June 5, on BBC One during the four-hour Platinum Pageant programme.

The live show will feature street parties from across the country on the final day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Taking place in the centre of the historic village, The Big Lunch event will go live at two separate times this afternoon, giving residents two chances to spot themselves on TV.

Lavenham's Big Lunch is a ticketed event and sold out weeks ago, with a big turnout expected to mark the occasion.

