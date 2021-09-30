Telegram sent by Dolly Parton after visit to Suffolk hotel discovered

Published: 4:30 PM September 30, 2021

A letter left by Dolly Parton after she visited a Suffolk hotel has been discovered - Credit: PA/Gregg Brown

A telegram sent by singer Dolly Parton after she visited a Suffolk hotel has been found in a collection of nostalgic photos.

The Islands In The Stream and Jolene singer visited The Swan in Lavenham in the 1980s - and later sent a message paying tribute to all the staff, saying she had one of the best times of her life.

The wire from country star Dolly Parton read: "To manager, assistant manager, chef and all the Swan Hotel.

"Thank you for one of the best times of my life (and I have an exciting life so you must know how much it meant to me).

"Looking forward to seeing you again soon.

"P.S. say hello to the friendly ghost as well.

"Love Dolly Parton."

The letter sent to the Lavenham Swan by Dolly Parton in the 80s - Credit: James Sanders

General manager of the Swan James Sanders said the message was delivered to him by a former head chef.

Mr Sanders added: "I was just finishing work a few days ago and literally just about to leave when a former head chef in the 80s just turned up and asked if he could have a chat.

"He gave me all these photos from the 80s and in amongst all the stuff he gave me was the telegram from Dolly Parton.

"The chef told me that she kept him up until 4am at the bar and he said he was late for his shift the next day.

"A couple of weeks later she sent the telegram from the US.

Dolly Parton presenting David Lowe with his award at the Gaumont in Ipswich in November 1978 - Credit: Archant

"It is pretty cool and she is a massive figure both here and America."

Mr Sanders said it would be great to have Parton stay again with them and has sent her a message on her social media with a hope to get her to pay another visit.

"We have sent the telegram to her instagram account but I am not to sure if she has picked up on that yet or not," Mr Sanders said.

"We would love to have her back."

It's now known where Dolly was performing during her stay at The Swan. However, in 1978 she did perform at the Gaumont (now Regent) Theatre in Ipswich - where she also presented manager David Lowe with his manager of the year award.