Gazebos and pressure washers now available to borrow from libraries

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:54 PM September 8, 2021   
Clacton Library, Station Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A selection of home products are now available at Clacton Library - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Library users in north Essex can now borrow camping equipment, gardening tools and musical instruments as part of a new pilot scheme.

The Essex Library Service and the BLUEPRINT to a Circular Economy Project have launched the Library of Things scheme, which will be available at Clacton Library.

It will allow people over the age of 18 to borrow a wide range of equipment for their home free of charge.

Items available include pressure washers, leaf blowers, sewing machines, musical equipment, tents and gazebos.

Louise McKinlay, Essex County Council's cabinet member for communities, said: "Libraries play such a vital role in our communities and we are committed expanding the range of facilities they offer.

"I am so thrilled to launch the Essex Library of Things. Not only will it really help residents who might not have the means to rent or purchase these items themselves, it also brings people into our libraries and of course it reduces waste - which is win win."

The boarded up Cherry Tree pub in Debenham back in 2010

6 of Suffolk's most sorely missed pubs

Angus Williams

Work under way on the first homes at Trewlawny Place at Felixstowe

Town set for 5 months of roadworks disruption for new homes project

Richard Cornwell

Hardwicke House in Sudbury

'Expanding' Suffolk town plans to have three GP surgeries at one location

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Bloor Homes scheme for Felixstowe

Bloor Homes' plans for 368 new homes sparks road safety worries

Richard Cornwell

