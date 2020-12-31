E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Nursing home bosses defiant as 'inadequate' report published

PUBLISHED: 11:05 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:05 31 December 2019

Suffolk County Council terminated its contract with De Vere Care for Lehmann House in November Picture: GREGG BROWN

The bosses of a struggling nursing home have said they are working hard to improve standards - despite being given the lowest rating by the Care Quality Commission watchdog.

De Vere Care, which manages Lehmann House in Wickham Market, says it is appealing a recent 'inadequate' rating from a commission (CQC) report and has moved to reassure residents and staff.

The news comes just weeks after Suffolk County Council (SCC) terminated its contract with the home, resulting in ten residents being moved out shortly before Christmas.

A spokesman for De Vere Care said: "The company intends to continue with business as usual with Lehmann House Care Home, despite current publications, as this is not felt to be a reflection of the current situation.

"However, there is much going on behind the scenes in relation to improving on the quality of care, safety, documentation and governance within the home.

"The company is also still going through a rigorous appeal process in relation to the some of the findings of the report."

Lehmann House was taken over by De Vere Care - which also manage homes in Saxmundham, Kesgrave and Colchester - in a partnership with SCC in 2017.

However it emerged in November the county council had terminated its contract for the nursing home in Chapel Lane.

Council bosses said they had "no confidence" that De Vere had taken appropriate steps to improve following its previous 'requires improvement' rating from the CQC which had been published in February.

The county council said it had made the decision to end its agreement after considering the "safety and wellbeing" of the home's residents.

De Vere bosses said they had no plans to close the home, despite not being able to accept new residents.

However, the publication of the latest report from the CQC comes as a fresh blow to De Vere and Lehmann House.

The report found that "risks to people's health and wellbeing were not consistently identified, managed or followed to keep people safe".

De Vere said: "We would like to reassure our residents and staff that the company is working hard through this difficult period."

