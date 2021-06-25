Fire crews called to well developed kitchen fire
Published: 8:01 PM June 25, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
Firefighters were called to a house fire in Leiston this afternoon.
Crews were sent to Carr Avenue in Leiston to reports of a house fire just before 1pm.
On arrival they found a well developed kitchen fire.
Fire crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to help bring the fire under control.
Appliances from Leiston and Aldeburgh were in attendance.
You may also want to watch:
A stop was called on the fire just before 2pm.
Most Read
- 1 Matt Hancock faces calls to resign after allegation of affair with aide
- 2 Ipswich home transformed on BBC's Homes Under the Hammer
- 3 Town considering move for Birmingham striker Cosgrove
- 4 McGreal leaves Swindon just a month after taking job
- 5 Kesgrave shooting: Teenager found guilty of attempted murder
- 6 How can I watch Ed Sheeran's Euro 2020 gig?
- 7 Rare disease linked to cat food kills Ipswich kitten
- 8 'A fresh start is something I need' - Lankester signs for Cambridge United
- 9 'We're working tirelessly... I'm hopeful of new signings fairly shortly' - Town CEO Ashton on transfers
- 10 Rekeem Harper completes Ipswich Town switch
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus