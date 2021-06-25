Fire crews called to well developed kitchen fire

Published: 8:01 PM June 25, 2021

Crews were called to a fire on Carr Avenue in Leiston - Credit: Google Maps

Firefighters were called to a house fire in Leiston this afternoon.

Crews were sent to Carr Avenue in Leiston to reports of a house fire just before 1pm.

On arrival they found a well developed kitchen fire.

Fire crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to help bring the fire under control.

Appliances from Leiston and Aldeburgh were in attendance.

A stop was called on the fire just before 2pm.