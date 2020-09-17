E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Former club and bowls green set to become new homes

PUBLISHED: 07:30 18 September 2020

Leiston and District Constitutional Club has been part of the town since 1909 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Leiston and District Constitutional Club has been part of the town since 1909 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Planners are moving closer to making a decision on the future of one of Leiston’s best-known buildings which is set to be converted into 15 new homes.

The old Leiston and District Constitutional Club is set to be converted into homes Picture: GOOGLE MAPSThe old Leiston and District Constitutional Club is set to be converted into homes Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The former Leiston and District Constitutional Club has stood empty for six years and plans for its future were lodged with East Suffolk Council a year ago.

For the past year, developers Heritage Developments Ltd and their planning experts Lanpro have been discussing the proposals with the council.

Lanpro says the latest plans – to be discussed by Leiston Town Council on September 22 – aim to overcome concerns raised during an earlier consultation, with amendments to the site boundary and parking area.

The amended plans also include two affordable properties – one-bed shared ownership homes – in the converted Constitutional Club. It is proposed the club in Waterloo Avenue will be converted into 12 apartments with the old disused bowling green at the rear redeveloped with three two-bed bungalows.

You may also want to watch:

The club – a striking building which dates back to 1909 – will feature two studio apartments, four one-bed and six two-bed flats. There will be 24 car parking spaces and 32 cycle spaces.

Lanpro said: “The development will mean the loss of the bowling green and club building, but both have been closed since May 2014. Since that time, the clubhouse and bowling green have been vacant and derelict.

“The members of the bowling club who were previously using the site have been accommodated within the Leiston Town Bowls Club since the closure. At the time, there were only around 15 members who were all offered membership.

“An initial conversation was undertaken with Leiston Town Bowls Club in January 2017 and they advised that they have around 50 members but would like more members. Their facilities are very good and some of the best in the county.

“The redevelopment of the building would bring with it a significant planning benefit in the form of new homes to a district which has a historic under-delivery of housing. The scheme would re-use a building, retain and preserve a heritage asset in the conservation area.

“This is a significant benefit when balanced against the limited harm of losing a building which only provided around four jobs when it was last in use.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Former club and bowls green set to become new homes

Leiston and District Constitutional Club has been part of the town since 1909 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Stretch of A12 closed after oil spill

Essex Police has closed a stretch of the A12 near Colchester due to an oil spill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Legal loophole’s impact on number caught using phone behind the wheel

Some caught filming or taking photos while driving have escaped punishment by arguing it did not fit into the interactive communication currently outlawed Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Police to send out thousands of warning letters to people using illegal online streaming services

People using illegal streaming services are being targeted by Norfolk and Suffolk police. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘I want to shut a few people up’ - Nsiala on his journey back to the Town first team

Toto Nsiala is powerless to prevent Aleksandar Mitrovic from heading home the winner for Fulham in a 1-0 away success at Portman Road on Tuesday night. Picture: STEVE WALLER