E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Drive-in cinema to be held to raise funds for theatre’s survival

PUBLISHED: 16:14 17 August 2020

A drive-in cinema event is to be held to raise money for Leiston Film Theatre Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A drive-in cinema event is to be held to raise money for Leiston Film Theatre Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A pop-up, drive-in cinema is to be held to raise vital funds in order to help the historic Leiston Film Theatre survive the Covid-19 crisis.

Assistant manager Becky Nichols with manager Wayne Burns Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDAssistant manager Becky Nichols with manager Wayne Burns Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Leiston Film Theatre is looking to secure its future with a special event later this month.

The 105-year-old cinema has been hit hard by the impact of the coronavirus and hopes that a drive-in cinema screening will help it raise funds to keep going.

“It’s been a difficult return,” said manager Wayne Burns.

“There has not been the content for us to show and audience numbers have been low.

Leiston Film Theatre is looking to secure its future Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDLeiston Film Theatre is looking to secure its future Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“We are doing all we can to raise some funds to help us and support the cinema.”

So far they have sold old goods from the theatre and also started a crowdfunding campaign.

They are hopeful, however, that the latest venture will prove even more popular, with the drive-in cinema set to pop up at the Sizewell Sports and Social Club, in Leiston, on August 31 at 7.30pm.

“The drive-in cinema forms part of the support package,” said Mr Burns.

Having lost its fun day and big weekend already this year, Mr Burns said it was important that the community had a celebratory event to look forward to.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s been done to provide the community with an event for the year,” said Mr Burns.

The event was announced over the weekend and has so far attracted much excitement from local people.

“The initial interest from people has been incredible,” said Mr Burns.

Mr Burns said he had spent his entire weekend fielding calls and messages from people eager to find out more about the event.

The film shown has yet to be selected, with three choices set to go up for a public vote this week.

The Sizewell Sports and Social Club will also be providing food for those attending the special screening.

Orders will be taken via an app, with meals then being delivered to visitors’ cars.

Once the film has been selected, members of the public will be able to start booking tickets for the event. The first wave of tickets is set to go online at 9am on Friday.

Mr Burns said that all precautions would be taken to keep attendees safe and that the spacing of cars would be carefully monitored.

More information about the event can be found on the film theatre’s website.

MORE: ‘Biggest hearted cinema in Suffolk’ receives donation from director Richard Curtis

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Marmite player who is happy to play striker or centre-back... Why Town fans need to show new signing Hawkins some love

Olir Hawkins (right) and AFC Wimbledon's Rod McDonald (left) in an aerial duel. Hawkins is expected to sign for Ipswich Town this week Photo: PA

‘Close call!’ Flooding near-miss causes heart-stopping moment after deluge

A 'close call' as homes are nearly flooded in Fen Way, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: STEVE WALTON

Wetherspoon gets go-ahead for new town centre pub

The view from Great Eastern Square - how Felixstowe's new Wetherspoon pub will look Picture: JD WETHERSPOON/KDPA

New Beach Street seaside attraction begins to take shape as containers start to arrive

Three of the new units at Beach Street in the grounds of Manning's Amusement Park at Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Marmite player who is happy to play striker or centre-back... Why Town fans need to show new signing Hawkins some love

Olir Hawkins (right) and AFC Wimbledon's Rod McDonald (left) in an aerial duel. Hawkins is expected to sign for Ipswich Town this week Photo: PA

‘Close call!’ Flooding near-miss causes heart-stopping moment after deluge

A 'close call' as homes are nearly flooded in Fen Way, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: STEVE WALTON

Wetherspoon gets go-ahead for new town centre pub

The view from Great Eastern Square - how Felixstowe's new Wetherspoon pub will look Picture: JD WETHERSPOON/KDPA

New Beach Street seaside attraction begins to take shape as containers start to arrive

Three of the new units at Beach Street in the grounds of Manning's Amusement Park at Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Dramatic photos show floodwater crashing through furniture store’s roof

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

‘I still have my best to offer’ - Big striker Hawkins excited about Town move

New Ipswich Town striker Oli Hawkins Picture: ITFC

First look at new children’s play area in Christchurch Park

Sofia and Torin Lang at the new play area in Ipswich's Christchurch Park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 70s targeted by ‘aggressive’ verbal abuse

A woman is alleged to have been verbally abused by a teenage boy and a man in Woolpit Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Drive-in cinema to be held to raise funds for theatre’s survival

A drive-in cinema event is to be held to raise money for Leiston Film Theatre Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND