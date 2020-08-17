Drive-in cinema to be held to raise funds for theatre’s survival

A drive-in cinema event is to be held to raise money for Leiston Film Theatre Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

A pop-up, drive-in cinema is to be held to raise vital funds in order to help the historic Leiston Film Theatre survive the Covid-19 crisis.

Assistant manager Becky Nichols with manager Wayne Burns Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Assistant manager Becky Nichols with manager Wayne Burns Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Leiston Film Theatre is looking to secure its future with a special event later this month.

The 105-year-old cinema has been hit hard by the impact of the coronavirus and hopes that a drive-in cinema screening will help it raise funds to keep going.

“It’s been a difficult return,” said manager Wayne Burns.

“There has not been the content for us to show and audience numbers have been low.

Leiston Film Theatre is looking to secure its future Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Leiston Film Theatre is looking to secure its future Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“We are doing all we can to raise some funds to help us and support the cinema.”

So far they have sold old goods from the theatre and also started a crowdfunding campaign.

They are hopeful, however, that the latest venture will prove even more popular, with the drive-in cinema set to pop up at the Sizewell Sports and Social Club, in Leiston, on August 31 at 7.30pm.

“The drive-in cinema forms part of the support package,” said Mr Burns.

Having lost its fun day and big weekend already this year, Mr Burns said it was important that the community had a celebratory event to look forward to.

“It’s been done to provide the community with an event for the year,” said Mr Burns.

The event was announced over the weekend and has so far attracted much excitement from local people.

“The initial interest from people has been incredible,” said Mr Burns.

Mr Burns said he had spent his entire weekend fielding calls and messages from people eager to find out more about the event.

The film shown has yet to be selected, with three choices set to go up for a public vote this week.

The Sizewell Sports and Social Club will also be providing food for those attending the special screening.

Orders will be taken via an app, with meals then being delivered to visitors’ cars.

Once the film has been selected, members of the public will be able to start booking tickets for the event. The first wave of tickets is set to go online at 9am on Friday.

Mr Burns said that all precautions would be taken to keep attendees safe and that the spacing of cars would be carefully monitored.

More information about the event can be found on the film theatre’s website.

