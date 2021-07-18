Suffolk town set for new restaurant and takeaway
A former restaurant is set to reopen in a Suffolk town centre - with a new takeaway, too.
MSS Properties has submitted plans to East Suffolk Council for the premises on the corner of High Street and Cross Street in Leiston.
The company wants to change the use of the building to a restaurant and hot food takeaway including installation of an external flue.
The premises had been operating as the Leiston Tandoori. It was previously a large public house known as the Black Horse and operated under that name from 1865 to around 2005, before becoming a freehouse known as The Kingfisher and later became the Indian restaurant.
Last December the premises were put up for sale by auction with a guide price of £225,000 to £275,000.
MSS Properties said the new restaurant and takeaway would employ two part-time and two full-time staff.
It is not known at this stage what type of cuisine the premises will provide.
It is asking planners for permission to open both takeaway and restaurant from 10am to 10pm daily.
Leiston Town Council has yet to submit its views on the proposal.