Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Plans to re-open pool at Leiston Leisure Centre pushed back by three months

PUBLISHED: 18:15 10 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:15 10 March 2019

How the revamped Leiston Leisure Centre will look after the modernisation. Picture: SUFFOLK COASTAL DISTRICT COUNCIL

How the revamped Leiston Leisure Centre will look after the modernisation. Picture: SUFFOLK COASTAL DISTRICT COUNCIL

Archant

Plans to re-open parts of the Leiston Leisure Centre, including the pool, have been pushed back by three months.

Phase one of the £3.5 million refurbishment, which included the swimming pool, reception area, soft play area and thermal suite and village changing rooms, was due to re-open this month.

Suffolk Coastal District Council say that due to tile lifting in the pool these areas will not be re-opened until June.

Despite the setback for the first phase the council says that overall refurbishment plan is on track and will see the centre re-open in July as planned.

TJ Haworth-Culf, Suffolk Coastal Cabinet Member with responsibility for Customers, Communities and Leisure, said: “The reopening of phase one has had to be put back as some of the tiles in the swimming pool have lifted over the last few weeks.

“We need to rectify this and re-tile the whole surround of the swimming pool to avoid any issues in the future.

“We are working hard to ensure that the leisure centre will be fit for the future and can be enjoyed by the local community for years to come.

“However, we understand that this may cause some inconvenience and apologise for the slight delay.

“The overall refurbishment is still on schedule and phase two, which includes the sports halls, squash courts, fitness studio and dance studio, is due to reopen in July 2019.”

The facilities at the site closed in August 2018 to allow the centre to be upgraded.

A new gym, dance studios and a group cycling studio are among changes being made at the centre.

The new facilities were designed with the council’s leisure development partner, Pulse Deisng & Build and operators, Places Leisure.

Leiston is the second of three leisure centre’s being upgraded by Suffolk Coastal as part of their five year programme to improve leisure facilities in the district and encourage more people to be active.

The Deben Leisure Centre in Woodbridge opened last June after its £3.5 million upgrade with Felixstowe Leisure Centre set to follow soon.

Suffolk Coastal said that more information regarding Leiston Leisure Centre’s re-opening dates would be confirmed on its website and social media sites in due course.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Your chance to live in one of the most desirable spots in Felixstowe

Seascape, Cliff Road, Felixstowe Picture: JIM TANFIELD

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Your chance to live in one of the most desirable spots in Felixstowe

Seascape, Cliff Road, Felixstowe Picture: JIM TANFIELD

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Only travel if absolutely necessary’ - warning issued due to high winds

Kezza Clarke snapped this picture of a fallen tree in Chitts Hill, Colchester Picture: KEZZA CLARKE

Man with ‘pair of tights on head’ robs Londis store at knifepoint

Police are appealing for witnesses after a knifepoint robbery at a shop in Haverhill. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Late subs strike as Stowmarket down the ‘Peckers in six-goal thriller

Josh Mayhew bundles the ball over the line for Stow Photos; PAUL LEECH

Don’t miss - A hand-coloured Elmer costume and the best places in Suffolk to get a cuppa

Erin dressed up as Gangsta Granny for World Book Day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Blake on the mark as Leiston are held by lowly Bedworth

GOAL: Matt Blake equalises for Leiston against Bedworth on Saturday Photo: PAUL VOLLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists