Museum hopes to replace boiler in bid to cut emissions to net zero

Published: 7:00 PM May 23, 2021

An industrial museum in Leiston is planning to install a new heat pump as part of the market town's ambition to have a zero-carbon output.

The Long Shop Museum, in Main Street, has applied to East Suffolk Council to seek permission to replace its gas boiler with the 7kW air-source heat pump.

Heat pumps perform a similar function to boilers, but they do not produce carbon emissions when in use.

Net Zero Leiston, an initiave between Leiston-cum-Sizewell Town Council and the Leiston Together Board, is aiming to reduce emissions in the area.

The government has set a target to slash the emissions output of the country by 78% by 2035.

Planning documents submitted to East Suffolk Council said: "The proposed location of the pump is approximately 20 metres from the nearest residential property but that property is located behind the line of the wall of the Richard Garrett Hall wall so should be largely shielded.

"The closest residential property is approximately 30 metres from the proposed heat pump location. However, it should not be particularly visually noticeable as it will be partly obscured by the boundary wall."