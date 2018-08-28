Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Breaking News

Human remains thought to have been found after portable building fire

PUBLISHED: 09:02 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:33 07 February 2019

A cordon remains in place this morning in Leiston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A cordon remains in place this morning in Leiston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk police have confirmed that what are thought to be human remains have been found at the scene of a portable building fire.

Officers were called to the remains of the building on land adjoining Leiston Football Club in Victory Road at 3.37pm on Wednesday,February 6.

The fire is understood to have taken place at the location during the early hours of yesterday morning.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “A police scene remains in place in Victory Road while investigations into the circumstances of what has happened continue.”

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday morning, or has knowledge of the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 246 of 6 February.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich bid to gain biological advantage with bizarre pink dressing room... but Ipswich have a plan to turn it Blue

Norwich City have painted the away dressing room at Carrow Road pink this season. Picture: LEEDS UNITED

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich bid to gain biological advantage with bizarre pink dressing room... but Ipswich have a plan to turn it Blue

Norwich City have painted the away dressing room at Carrow Road pink this season. Picture: LEEDS UNITED

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Human remains thought to have been found after portable building fire

A cordon remains in place this morning in Leiston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Strong winds hit Suffolk but Orwell Bridge remains open

A Met Office yellow warning remains in place Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

Warhorses, the loan conundrum and handling a cauldron of abuse - the big Ipswich Town questions ahead of Norwich clash

Luke Chambers is an injury doubt ahead of this weekend's East Anglian Derby at Carrow Road. Picture: PAGEPIX

Council gave personal data of adopted parents to children’s birth mother

Suffolk County Council's headquarters Endeavour House Picture: ARCHANT

Mystery as cordon in place after portable building fire

A cordon remains in place this morning in Leiston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists