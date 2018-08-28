Breaking News

Human remains thought to have been found after portable building fire

A cordon remains in place this morning in Leiston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk police have confirmed that what are thought to be human remains have been found at the scene of a portable building fire.

Officers were called to the remains of the building on land adjoining Leiston Football Club in Victory Road at 3.37pm on Wednesday,February 6.

The fire is understood to have taken place at the location during the early hours of yesterday morning.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “A police scene remains in place in Victory Road while investigations into the circumstances of what has happened continue.”

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday morning, or has knowledge of the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 246 of 6 February.