'Thank you to whoever yarnbombed us' - town's delight at mystery crochet
- Credit: Leiston Library
Where they came from is a mystery - but yarnbombers have been praised for leaving "gorgeous Easter treats" on top of postboxes in Leiston.
The acts of crochet kindness appeared out of the blue in Old Post Office Square this week, complete with bunnies and chicks to celebrate Easter.
Leiston Library posted some of the creations on its Facebook page, including a colourful green 'hat' with Easter animals on top of a Royal Mail postbox.
But there was also crochet bunting at the library, with organisers saying: "It makes our little corner look very spring-y and jolly."
The library added: "Thank you to whoever yarnbombed Old Post Office Square with these gorgeous Easter treats.
You may also want to watch:
"We have no idea who did it...but thank you."
Residents reacted positively to the creations, with one writing on Facebook: "Brilliant - something so beautiful, it really lifted me."
Most Read
- 1 55 areas of Suffolk record virtually no coronavirus cases
- 2 A14 re-opens after 'tragic' collision
- 3 A12 lorry driver threatened and robbed at knifepoint
- 4 RAF firefighter speechless after retirement flight with American colleagues
- 5 Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises in East Anglia
- 6 When to watch for the Lyrid meteor shower 2021
- 7 Man bailed after fatal crash between lorry and car on A14
- 8 Rovers boss Barton on Ipswich defeat, 'Fawlty Towers' defending and Holy's red card moment
- 9 Suffolk-shot Haunted Hotel film gets prime slot on Amazon from tonight
- 10 Man dies after industrial incident in Bury St Edmunds
Another wrote: "How lovely - that's the best that post box has ever looked."