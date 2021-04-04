News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Thank you to whoever yarnbombed us' - town's delight at mystery crochet

Andrew Papworth

Published: 10:00 AM April 4, 2021   
This Leiston postbox was given a crochet 'hat' by mystery yarnbombers

This Leiston postbox was given a crochet 'hat' by mystery yarnbombers - Credit: Leiston Library

Where they came from is a mystery - but yarnbombers have been praised for leaving "gorgeous Easter treats" on top of postboxes in Leiston.

The acts of crochet kindness appeared out of the blue in Old Post Office Square this week, complete with bunnies and chicks to celebrate Easter.

Leiston Library said the mystery crochet had brought a "jolly" feeling to the town

Leiston Library said the mystery crochet had brought a "jolly" feeling to the town - Credit: Leiston Library

Leiston Library posted some of the creations on its Facebook page, including a colourful green 'hat' with Easter animals on top of a Royal Mail postbox.

But there was also crochet bunting at the library, with organisers saying: "It makes our little corner look very spring-y and jolly."

Crochet items were also pictured hanging in trees in Leiston

Crochet items were also pictured hanging in trees in Leiston - Credit: Leiston Library

The library added: "Thank you to whoever yarnbombed Old Post Office Square with these gorgeous Easter treats.

"We have no idea who did it...but thank you."

The mystery crochet appeared in Old Post Office Square, Leiston

The mystery crochet appeared in Old Post Office Square, Leiston - Credit: Leiston Library

Residents reacted positively to the creations, with one writing on Facebook: "Brilliant - something so beautiful, it really lifted me."

Another wrote: "How lovely - that's the best that post box has ever looked."


