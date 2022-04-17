News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Police 'very concerned' after 74-year-old woman reported missing

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:16 AM April 17, 2022
Nannette Clements has been reported missing from her home in Leiston

Nannette Clements has been reported missing from her home in Leiston - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are appealing for help in tracing a 74-year-old woman who has been reported missing from her east Suffolk home.

Nannette Clements, from Leiston, was last seen at about 5.30am on Sunday, Suffolk police said.

It is believed she left her home between this time and 8.30am.

Nannette is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, of a medium build and with shoulder length, grey wispy hair.

It is not known what she is wearing.

Police have said they are "very concerned" for Nannette's welfare and have launched an appeal to find her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police on 101.

Suffolk Live News
Leiston News

