Published: 4:38 PM July 22, 2021

A new exhibition in Suffolk will highlight of the precarious plight of some of the UK’s wildlife and habitats.

‘On a Knife Edge’ at the Lettering Arts Trust will see 28 pieces by artists depicting endangered animals, plants and habitats.

The exhibition features stone carving, calligraphy, etching and woodcarving pieces that highlight the need to protect the environment.

Among the pieces on show are Empty Nests by Jo Sweeting which highlights disappearing bird life.

“On the ‘Red List’ we see, sparrows, swallows, thrushes, starlings, curlews, hawfinch to name but a few," said Ms Sweeting.

"Their names acting as an incantation. I have carved the ‘Empty Nests’ as a celebration of our birds. I hope they will not be needed as memorials.”

Fratercula Arctica’ or Atlantic or Common Puffin by Bernard Johnson - Credit: Douglas Atfield

Lynne Alexander, the curator for “On A Knife Edge” said: "The Lettering Arts Trust is presenting the On A Knife Edge exhibition as a ‘call to action’ using art as the vehicle to bring it home to visitors and the wider population that it’s not too late to change our habits and live in synergy with nature, whilst helping to highlight the devastating consequences of doing nothing.”

“I am delighted East Suffolk is able to support this exhibition which highlights important concerns in our natural world," said James Mallinder, cabinet member for the environment at East Suffolk Council.

Pink Sea Fan Coral by Harry Brockway - Credit: Douglas Atfield

"It is clear inaction is no longer an option and we must make sure we start to be proactive in supporting and champion our varied biodiversity.

"Reaching back into our history to our varied lettering skills provides a strong narrative to illustrate our threatened wildlife. I hope very much this exhibition will provide a catalyst to start that conversation to a change in better environment behaviour.”

The exhibition continues until November.