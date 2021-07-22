News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

New exhibition to highlight plight of disappearing wildlife

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 4:38 PM July 22, 2021   
Empty Nests by Jo Sweeting

Empty Nests by Jo Sweeting - Credit: Douglas Atfield

A new exhibition in Suffolk will highlight of the precarious plight of some of the UK’s wildlife and habitats.  

‘On a Knife Edge’ at the Lettering Arts Trust will see 28 pieces by artists depicting endangered animals, plants and habitats.  

The exhibition features stone carving, calligraphy, etching and woodcarving pieces that highlight the need to protect the environment.  

Among the pieces on show are Empty Nests by Jo Sweeting which highlights disappearing bird life.

“On the ‘Red List’ we see, sparrows, swallows, thrushes, starlings, curlews, hawfinch to name but a few," said Ms Sweeting. 

"Their names acting as an incantation. I have carved the ‘Empty Nests’ as a celebration of our birds. I hope they will not be needed as memorials.”

Fratercula Arctica’ or Atlantic or Common Puffin by Bernard Johnson

Fratercula Arctica’ or Atlantic or Common Puffin by Bernard Johnson - Credit: Douglas Atfield

Lynne Alexander, the curator for “On A Knife Edge” said: "The Lettering Arts Trust is presenting the On A Knife Edge exhibition as a ‘call to action’ using art as the vehicle to bring it home to visitors and the wider population that it’s not too late to change our habits and live in synergy with nature, whilst helping to highlight the devastating consequences of doing nothing.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Bonne on Chantry life, Town tears and meeting his heroes
  2. 2 Ipswich closing in on Coulson loan signing
  3. 3 Death of 'heart of gold' lorry driver on A14 was avoidable, inquest hears
  1. 4 Bishop set to sign for Lincoln
  2. 5 New cafe opens at one of Suffolk's most historic homes
  3. 6 Downes starts, Bishop absent and Chirewa scores in U23s win
  4. 7 ‘Cruel and unseen enemy’: 57 care home deaths recorded in single Suffolk neighbourhood
  5. 8 Tripadvisor names three Norfolk and Suffolk restaurants among best in UK
  6. 9 Decorator was 'trying to catch paedophiles' by sharing child rape videos
  7. 10 Man threatened to set himself alight at Shell garage after being refused beer

“I am delighted East Suffolk is able to support this exhibition which highlights important concerns in our natural world," said James Mallinder, cabinet member for the environment at East Suffolk Council. 

Pink Sea Fan Coral by Harry Brockway 

Pink Sea Fan Coral by Harry Brockway - Credit: Douglas Atfield

"It is clear inaction is no longer an option and we must make sure we start to be proactive in supporting and champion our varied biodiversity.

"Reaching back into our history to our varied lettering skills provides a strong narrative to illustrate our threatened wildlife. I hope very much this exhibition will provide a catalyst to start that conversation to a change in better environment behaviour.”

The exhibition continues until November.  

East Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Unruly Pig has a sunny decked terrace and large lawn Picture: Tim Bowden

Suffolk Live

Suffolk gastropub closes after positive Covid case

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Police are warning people not to leave their dog in the car during hot weather.

Distressed dog left in 'sweatbox' car at Co-op

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Cobbold Stand pics

First look at the iconic Ipswich images going up on the Cobbold Stand

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Rotherham United's Matt Crooks during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL Stadium, Rotherh

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town to pursue other targets with Crooks set for Boro

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus