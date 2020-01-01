E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man accused of possessing more than 1,000 indecent images of children

PUBLISHED: 15:17 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:17 15 January 2020

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of a 23-year-old Needham Market man accused of downloading more than 1,000 indecent images of children will take place in July.

Liam Holland, of John Swain Close, Needham Market, pleaded not guilty at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court to six offences of making indecent images and videos of children.

The court heard that 184 of the images and 62 videos were in the most serious level A category, 127 images and 21 videos were in category B and 1,027 images and three videos were in the least serious level C category.

Three of the offences are alleged to have been committed on or before February 26, 2018, and the other three are alleged to have been committed on or before February 4 last year.

Holland's trial, which is expected to last two days, will take place on July 27.

A pre-trial review will take place on June 1.

Holland is on unconditional bail.

