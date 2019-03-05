Defibrillator installed at Haverhill primary school

Left to right: Sian Connaughton (staff member), Kacie Payne, Jessica Butcher, Finley Hopkins and Alfie Parker (all Year 6 pupils) and Simone Badenoch (staff member) Picture: GOODERHAM PR Archant

A life-saving piece of equipment is now in place at a Haverhill primary school.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A defibrillator has been installed at Place Farm Academy in Camps Road following its donation by AEDdonate – a national network which raises awareness of the importance of the life-saving equipment around the country.

A dozen staff members have currently been trained to use the new defibrillator, which is in the school’s medical room, close to the main reception area.

Jane Sendall, headteacher at Place Farm Primary Academy said: “It is brilliant that a defibrillator has been donated to the school.

“Not only will this potentially benefit staff and pupils, but also people visiting Place Farm Primary Academy, the new residents of the retirement homes being built close by and the surrounding area.”

AEDdonate installs defibrillators into schools, workplaces, sports halls and other places around the UK.

For more information about the company’s work and to make a donation, visit www.aeddonate.org.uk