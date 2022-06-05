News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Police 'very concerned' for girl, 15, missing from Sudbury

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:05 AM June 5, 2022
Lily Stephenson, 15, has gone missing from her home in Sudbury this weekend

Lily Stephenson, 15, has gone missing from her home in Sudbury this weekend - Credit: Suffolk police

A 15-year-old girl has gone missing from her home in Sudbury.

Lily Stephenson left her home address yesterday, June 4, at about 3pm and has not returned.

She is described as white, 5 feet 3 inches tall, with shoulder length dark brown hair.

Lily was wearing a long-sleeved red top, black leggings, black Nike trainers with red markings and was carrying a white handbag.

Police are very concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who has seen her, or who has any information on where she may be, to contact Suffolk police on 101.



Suffolk Constabulary
Sudbury News

Don't Miss

A police scene in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich, after a stabbing

Man, 28, seriously injured in Ipswich town centre stabbing

Brad Jones

Author Picture Icon
People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a Â£30,000 cheque for the winner in Thetford

Eight Suffolk streets named People's Postcode Lottery winners

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
The Red Arrows were spotted over Suffolk once again today 

Suffolk Live News | Gallery

'It was amazing': Superb photos as Red Arrows pass over Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The RAF aerobatics display team will be visible over Felixstowe and Halesworth this Sunday

Suffolk Live News

When will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk today?

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon