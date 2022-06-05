Police 'very concerned' for girl, 15, missing from Sudbury

Lily Stephenson, 15, has gone missing from her home in Sudbury this weekend - Credit: Suffolk police

A 15-year-old girl has gone missing from her home in Sudbury.

Lily Stephenson left her home address yesterday, June 4, at about 3pm and has not returned.

She is described as white, 5 feet 3 inches tall, with shoulder length dark brown hair.

Lily was wearing a long-sleeved red top, black leggings, black Nike trainers with red markings and was carrying a white handbag.

Police are very concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who has seen her, or who has any information on where she may be, to contact Suffolk police on 101.







