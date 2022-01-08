Waitress turns author to fulfil lifetime dream

A mum of three working as a waitress has fulfilled her childhood dream to have a book published - and the tale of a magical fantasy world is now being enjoyed by pupils primary school lessons.

Lisa Carter was only six years old when she decided she wanted to be an author.

Now the mother of three daughters from Haughley, near Stowmarket, has published a book that is not only being used in lessons in Suffolk but is also for sale in mainstream book shop Waterstones.

Lisa writes for children up to 10 years old but is extending her writing to 14 year olds - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

Lisa said: “I’ve always wanted to be an author, since I was six years old. My grandad used to make up lovely stories in his head for us all the time.

“After my Grandad passed away, we found ghost stories that he had written and when my Nan passed in August, we found several poems she had written.

“It seems that the rhyming and story writing has always been part of the family, but we just didn't know it!

“After my nan died in August, we were really so close, I realised how short life is and if you want to do something, you should do it.”

Lisa Carter's first book Boglaboo Heights is selling in Waterstones - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

The 35-year-old mum was educated at Bacton Middle School and Stowupland High School, near Stowmarket. A part-time waitress, she has now branched out to write about the different characters that live inside an oak tree.

The book, just published and billed as magical fantasy children’s fiction, has captured the imagination of primary schoolchildren in Haughley. The book is read to the children as part of the forest lesson format in schools where they teach outside.

Lisa's uncle Tony King, from Haughley, drew the illustrations for the book.

He said: “I’m so thrilled for Lisa, it’s been an absolute pleasure to see her book on sale and I’m so proud of her. I know Lisa was offered an illustrator by her publishers, and I’m so delighted that she asked me to be involved with her book, it’s been a delight to be involved with the illustrations for her.”

Lisa Carter has wanted to be an author since she was six years old - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

The book entitled Boglaboo Heights is targeted at children aged up to 10, and Lisa plans to extend her writing for children up to 14 years old too.

She said: “I have always wanted to do this, it means everything to me. To see my books in shops is wonderful. The book draws children in with my rhyming style - every book I write rhymes.

“Boglaboo Heights is only the start of what I hope to be a big series. I have already penned two more seasonal stories and have many more ideas. I am also in the process of submitting my next book series which is aimed at older children and am open to other publishers too.

“I put pen to paper and it just comes out. I enjoy writing stories for my own children, and it’s a dream come true to be published,” said Lisa.

Lisa’s children are aged from 16 months to 10 years old and they love her stories too. But it has been hard graft for Lisa to reach this stage.

She has had surgery for scoliosis, a condition that twists the spine, and her middle daughter Evanee had a heart condition as a baby.

Boglaboo Heights is available from Olympia publishers (www.olympiapublishers.com) and in Waterstones, price £5.99.