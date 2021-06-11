Full list: Everyone in Suffolk in the Queen's Birthday Honours 2021

Published: 10:30 PM June 11, 2021

Brendan Keaney, DanceEast's chief executive, has been made an OBE - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Queen's Birthday Honours list for 2021 has been released - here's everyone from Suffolk who has been recognised.

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Professor William James Sutherland, Miriam Rothschild professor of conservation biology, University of Cambridge. For services to evidence-based conservation (Bury St Edmunds)

Richard Christopher Wakeman, musician, presenter and author. For services to music and broadcasting (Scole)

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Neil Glendinning, chief executive officer, Harwich Haven Authority. For services to the transport of freight, particularly during the Covid-19 response (Beccles)

Brendan Joseph Keaney, chief executive, DanceEast. For services to dance (Ipswich)

British Empire Medal (BEM)

Matthew Read, head sailmaker, Suffolk Sails. For services to frontline health workers throughout the Covid-19 pandemic (Felixstowe)

Simon Peter Scammell, head sailmaker, Suffolk Sails. For services to frontline health workers throughout the Covid-19 pandemic (Felixstowe)

The Lieutenancy Office in Suffolk is able to help and advise anyone considering making a Nomination for a National Honour. Please visit www.suffolk-lieutenancy.org.uk for more information.