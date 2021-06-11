News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Full list: Everyone in Suffolk in the Queen's Birthday Honours 2021

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:30 PM June 11, 2021   
Brendan Keaney, DanceEast's chief executive, has been made an OBE

Brendan Keaney, DanceEast's chief executive, has been made an OBE - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Queen's Birthday Honours list for 2021 has been released - here's everyone from Suffolk who has been recognised.

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

  • Professor William James Sutherland, Miriam Rothschild professor of conservation biology, University of Cambridge. For services to evidence-based conservation (Bury St Edmunds)
  • Richard Christopher Wakeman, musician, presenter and author. For services to music and broadcasting (Scole)

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

  • Neil Glendinning, chief executive officer, Harwich Haven Authority. For services to the transport of freight, particularly during the Covid-19 response (Beccles)
  • Brendan Joseph Keaney, chief executive, DanceEast. For services to dance (Ipswich)

British Empire Medal (BEM)

  • Matthew Read, head sailmaker, Suffolk Sails. For services to frontline health workers throughout the Covid-19 pandemic (Felixstowe)
  • Simon Peter Scammell, head sailmaker, Suffolk Sails. For services to frontline health workers throughout the Covid-19 pandemic (Felixstowe)

The Lieutenancy Office in Suffolk is able to help and advise anyone considering making a Nomination for a National Honour.  Please visit www.suffolk-lieutenancy.org.uk for more information.

