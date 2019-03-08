Community clean-up with McDonalds

McDonalds staff, volunteers from Woodpeckers nursery and Sudbury community wardens at the big clean-up Picture: SUBMITTED Archant

Litter pickers joined forces with McDonalds in Sudbury for a clean-up around the town.

McDonald's staff and managers joined forces with Sudbury Town council community wardens and youngsters and adults from Woodpeckers nursery to pick up litter near the restaurant.

The clean-up was part of the McDonalds "Love Where You Live" campaign and saw more than 40 bags of litter collected.

Craig Newnes of McDonalds said: "Litter is a real issue in all towns and I'm so proud of all of my team who are working together to minimise the litter in our community. "

Bradley Smith from Sudbury Town Council community wardens said: "It is fantastic to have struck up a working relationship with McDonald's Sudbury and it is wonderful that they are on board with helping to clean up the local area."

The street wardens organise regular community clean-ups around Sudbury. Ring them on 01787 372331 or contact them via email for more details.