Lloyds announces closure of Suffolk branch

Published: 2:33 PM June 23, 2021 Updated: 2:37 PM June 23, 2021

Lloyds is to close its branch in Mildenhall as part of changes to its business.

The branch, located on the town's High Street, will be one of 44 branches that will close.

Lloyds attributed the closures to changes in the way people bank with more people going online rather than using high street branches.

Vim Maru, retail director for Lloyds Banking Group, said: “We’ve also seen our digital banking customers grow by over four million in five years, to almost 18 million, of which 13.6 million also choose to be active app users.

“This means that, like many businesses on the high street, we must change for a future where branches will be used in a different way, and visited less often.

“Importantly, we’ll continue to give our customers a choice in how they bank, with branches sitting alongside telephone banking, online and mobile banking, our video appointment services, our cashback through local shops programme, our participation in the industry BankHUB cash initiative and 11,500 post offices, at which our customers can bank and access cash.”

The closure leaves the town with just one bank remaining, a Barclays.

However, in October 2019 Barclays said that it would only be guaranteeing the branch's safety for two years.

It's unclear if the branch will close after this time.