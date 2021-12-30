Play area approved in next stage of community green space project

Suffolk Rural students and staff with Desiree Shelley, chairwoman of the Oaks Meadow project, who is pictured second from left - Credit: Suffolk Rural

Families in Combs and Little Finborough will be able to enjoy a new play area, with a mud kitchen, tower and slide and basketball area, as approval is given to further transform a four-acre plot of land.

Permission to change the agricultural land to a children's play area was granted by Mid-Suffolk District Council on December 20.

Wooden structures, including a Tree Top Tangle Trail and a ship-themed piece of equipment, will form part of the play area, with outdoor exercise equipment - a rower and arm and pedal bicycle - also installed.

A gazebo will be erected to provide a covered meeting area for people using the community space.

The application forms the second part of the Oaks Meadow project, which seeks to increase community cohesion around Combs and the surrounding villages.

The project was first conceived in February 2020, but pandemic restrictions meant that all work was put on hold.

Tree-planting resumed in April 2021, with some support from Suffolk Rural and The Woodland Trust.

At the time, Desiree Shelley, chairwoman of Oak Meadows and owner of the land, said: "We wanted to bring everyone together by creating an ongoing project for our village that leaves a lasting legacy."

The proposed scheme for Oaks Meadow at Combs Picture: DES SHELLEY - Credit: DES SHELLEY

The land has been used for community activity for many years - the Combs Fete was held there for 11 years until 2018 - but not regularly.

The Oak Meadows project aims to change that, with a proposed vegetable plot, wildlife habitats and spots for social gatherings that are otherwise limited in the villages.

An eco-friendly village hall is also planned as part of the project, but planning permission has not yet been sought for this construction. A consultation survey was to take place before the end of 2021 to gather community input for the hall plans.